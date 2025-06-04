Reports reveal that Nagarjuna has even invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to be a part of the celebrations.

The Akkineni household is brimming with celebration as Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, gears up to tie the knot with artist and perfumer Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. The wedding, expected to be a star-studded affair, is already the talk of the town.

From film industry insiders to political figures, many notable names are expected to attend. Reports reveal that Nagarjuna has even invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to be a part of the celebrations. Zainab, the bride-to-be, has also piqued public curiosity with her impressive background in both art and perfumery, making the upcoming wedding even more exciting for fans and followers of the Akkineni family.

In a gesture that added a political touch to the upcoming wedding, Nagarjuna and Amala paid a personal visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills home, extending a formal wedding invitation. They were joined by Zainab Ravdjee’s parents, making it a complete family affair. A smiling group photo from the meet was widely circulated online, reflecting the cordial ties and buzz surrounding the big day. The visit clearly shows that the wedding is more than just a film industry event—it’s drawing attention at the state level too.

Adding to the string of high-profile invitations, Nagarjuna also visited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his Vijayawada residence. The actor personally invited him to Akhil’s upcoming wedding, conveying warm wishes from both families. The meeting highlighted the growing buzz around the ceremony, which is drawing attention not only from film circles but also from key political figures.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee got engaged in a private ceremony last November, held at the Akkineni family residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The intimate gathering was kept low-key, but since then, excitement around their wedding has been growing steadily.

While fans await official announcements, there’s strong speculation about the wedding location. Some believe it might take place at Annapurna Studios, the Akkineni family's home turf, while others suggest a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan. However, the family has chosen not to reveal any details, adding to the buzz.

So, who is Zainab Ravdjee?

More than just the bride-to-be, Zainab is a respected artist known for her colorful and expressive abstract work. Born in Hyderabad and now based in Mumbai, she has made a mark in the art scene. Interestingly, her creative journey also includes a brief acting stint, she appeared in MF Hussain’s film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

Zainab Ravdjee isn’t just known for her work in art—she’s also deeply passionate about perfumery. She runs a well-loved fragrance blog called Once Upon The Skin, where she explores the world of scents and shares her insights on perfume creation. Her diverse upbringing across cities like Dubai, London, and Mumbai adds a rich cultural influence to both her artistic sensibility and personal identity.

Zainab comes from an influential business family. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a leading name in the construction industry, while her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd. This mix of creativity, business acumen, and a global lifestyle makes her an impressive personality—one who’s bringing her own flair to the Akkineni household.

While Akhil Akkineni gears up for his next film, Lenin, excitement is equally high for the upcoming wedding. With friends from the film industry, renowned personalities, and political leaders expected to attend, the Akkineni-Ravdjee union promises to be a grand celebration that beautifully blends cinema, culture, and tradition.