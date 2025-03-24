Madhuri Dixit had an industry insider as her secretary since the beginning of her career in Bollywood. They later went on different paths.

Managers play a big part in showbiz. If you find one to trust upon and with right connections, your career is sorted. Otherwise, you are on your own and are expected to go through fair share of struggles. Though there are talent management companies in the market now, but celebs still need somebody to trust with their personal care.

Bollywood stars are known to keep private managers who look after their requirements and the right projects they should be a part of. They also are a part of celeb’s remuneration process. Madhuri Dixit also had one such manager who worked with her for close to three decades, definitely more than 27 years. His name was Rikku Rakesh Nath.

Rikku Rakesh Nath, who also managed Namrata Shirodkar till the time she was active in films, was one of the people behind Madhuri’s success. He was with Madhuri since the beginning of her career with Abodh in 1984. It was only in 2012 that the two parted ways when Madhuri, who had shifted her base to the US by then, decided to go for a talent management company on the behest of her husband Dr Sriram Nene.

It was believed that Rikku Rakesh Nath started to interfere with Madhuri’s personal life and decisions as well. However, the actress maintained a dignified silence on the matter in public. Later, there were reports that Dr Nene kept a check on Madhuri’s projects and fees.

Rikku Rakesh Nath, who belongs to a film family, also produced films such as Yaarana, Dil Tera Aashiq and Mohabbat. His son Karan Nath and daughter Dakshina are also actors.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in stunning rani pink saree