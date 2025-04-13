Sudesh recently appeared in actor Archana Puran Singh's vlog where he shared his life’s story and struggles. He shared that before he became a successful comedian, he had worked really hard in his life and saw struggles. he now owns a big apartment in Mumbai which has all the luxurious amenities.

A lot of rich personalities had a poor background, some of them have even seen the worst in their financial situation. Not every rich person has always been rich, some of them overcome their past and make a comfortable life for themselves. One such individual is comedian Sudesh Lehri. We all know him for his humours acts in The Kapil Sharma show, and indeed, behind some biggest humours and laughs are tears and sad stories. Even if we fail to see them, they have shaped these people’s lives that now define real success.

Sudesh Lehri’s struggles

Sudesh recently appeared in actor Archana Puran Singh's vlog where he shared his life’s story and struggles. He shared that before he became a successful comedian, he had worked really hard in his life and saw struggles to the extreme that he went backrupt and had to lose his home, “I did a lot of hard work when I was young. I have seen poverty. I have worked in small shops, I used to make tea, I have worked in several factories, I used to make footwear. I sold vegetables. The rich don’t have to lie but being poor we often have to lie when money lenders would ask for money. All this worked like an acting course for me."

These struggles honed his acting skills and pushed him to laugh off every challenge that came his way. He had to even sell his house to give money to an orchestra band as he went bankrupt.

Sudesh Lehri’s luxurious home

Comedian Sudesh Lehri owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai which has three bedrooms, an opulent dining hall, a big modular kitchen and even a private studio where he records music. He has even made space for a home theatre and a massive living room. In a video tour of his house, Lehri revealed the fact that they did not hire any designers but built them themselves. His living room exudes class as it is adorned with handpicked furniture and wallpaper.

His house looks beautiful in shades of blue, white and gold. His own room also showcases a special tea area.

Sudesh Lehri’s career

Before being famous, The Kapil Sharma Show’s comedian had done private comedy performances. His acting and comedy career is 20 years old now. His hilarious acts in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 8 won him praises and brought him to limelight. His guest and recurring appearances in The Kapil Sharma Show see him performing comedy skits and doing various funny roles.

In Comedy Nights Bachao, he hosted the show and played various comedic roles, showcasing his roast-style humor alongside other celebrities. He even starred in Salman Khan’s Ready.