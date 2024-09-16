Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet man who played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol ruined him, then became Bollywood star with...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

Meet man who played for India in World Cup with Sachin, Ganguly; alcohol ruined him, then became Bollywood star with...
Salil Ankola's life and career could easily inspire two separate films or series. The cricketer-turned-actor has had a long and eventful journey. He began as a fast bowler for Maharashtra, eventually earning a spot on the Indian national team and representing the country in the ICC World Cup.

However, a career-ending injury forced him to pivot, and he found success in the entertainment industry, becoming a notable actor in both films and television.

But life had more twists in store for him. A tall and promising fast bowler, Ankola made his first-class debut for Maharashtra in 1988, claiming 27 wickets in his first season. His impressive performance caught the attention of national selectors, and he was quickly promoted to the Indian team, debuting against Pakistan alongside another debutant, Sachin Tendulkar.

Over the course of his career, Ankola took 13 wickets in 20 ODIs and 2 wickets in his only Test match. By 1997, after being dropped from the national team, he retired from cricket at the age of 28.

In 2000, Ankola transitioned into acting, making his film debut in a supporting role in Kurukshetra, starring Sanjay Dutt. He later appeared in Pitaah and portrayed the antagonist in Zayed Khan's debut film, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (2003). After participating in the first season of Bigg Boss, Ankola shifted focus to television, landing roles in shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and Kora Kagaz.

However, in 2008, Ankola faced a major setback. With acting opportunities drying up, he struggled with financial issues and turned to alcohol, which impacted his health and led to the breakdown of his 19-year marriage in 2011. Following a period of rehabilitation, Ankola made his return to television in 2013 with the show Savitri. From 2015 onwards, he experienced a career resurgence, with notable roles in shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani.

