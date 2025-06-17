His boss gave him two clients, Zeenat Aman and a then-debutant Aamir Khan as parting gifts.

Behind Bollywood’s glitz and glamour, is the quiet genius who keeps the industry’s wheel turning. The financial wizard, who handles the finances, advises celebrities on taxes and makes sure the shows go on. Not only this, he helps build businesses and broker deals. Bimal Parekh, the man behind Bollywood’s financial landscape, who manages star fortunes and empires. Chartered Accountant by profession, he has long-time financial advisor to half of Bollywood. He also introduced profit-sharing backend deals, revolutionising the industry’s financial landscape.

Bimal Parekh began his career in the 1980s, working with clients like Zeenat Aman and filmmaker BR Chopra in a chartered accountancy firm. After four years, he decided to part ways with the firm to start his entrepreneurial journey. Though his boss tried to retain him, he felt the need to start his own practice. His boss gave him two clients, Zeenat Aman and a then-debutant Aamir Khan as parting gifts. Further, Aamir recommended his name to his then-co-star Juhi Chawla. After she came on board, more and more celebrities got to know about him. Initially, he handled income tax audit work, but soon he transcended to financial advisory work.