Pushpa 2 The Rule is a Telugu-language action drama directed by Sukumar. Featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was a riot in its Hindi dubbed version.

Pushpa 2 broke many box-office records with its original Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. Giving a solid competition to films like Animal, Jawan and Stree 2, Pushpa 2 Hindi version became one of those rare films to enter the magical Rs 1,000 crore club. But a lot of credit for this should go to the person who identified the franchise’s potential before anybody else.

It was Manish Shah of the Goldmines Telefilms who made the Hindi dubbed version of the Pushpa 1 The Rise available in the Hindi-speaking belts. Goldmines Telefilms has become the most established name in the Hindi circuits for Southern dubbed films. Film channels like SET Max and Zee Cinema have been featuring Goldmines Telefilms-backed films since some years now.

So, when Manish Shah decided to move away from Pushpa 2 as its Hindi distributor, it came as a surprise to many. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manish Shah talked in detail about his decision.

What made Manish Shah walk away?

He said, “We could not agree on the price. At the end of the day, we are here to do business. I need to protect my top line and bottom line. I can’t take a decision that would make me lose money.”

As per available reports, Pushpa 1’s Hindi distribution rights were purchased at Rs 30 crore and the film became profitable, but the makers wanted around Rs 150 crore for the second part. Shah said, “The business has to be done from the mind and not from the heart.”

Who distributed Pushpa 2 Hindi version?

Anil Thadani’s company AA Films, which is another big name in the dubbed films category, bagged the rights for Pushpa 2 Hindi version in approximately Rs 150 crore. However, the film went on to make more than Rs 600 crore in the Hindi markets.

Pushpa 2 total business

With Allu Arjun’s popularity at its peak, Pushpa 2 opened to jam-packed cinema halls across India and became one of the highest-grossers of all time. It is believed that the film made more than Rs 1,100 crore in its complete theatrical run.

