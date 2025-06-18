Married at an early age, he is father to four daughters, all of them serve as directors in his hospital chain.

With an estimated worth of Rs 26, 560 crore, this visionary man is the founder of India’s first corporate medical chain with a network of 71 owned and managed hospitals. Despite a staggering fortune, the 92-year-old visits the office six days a week, beginning his work sharp at 10 am and closing it at 5 pm. Married at an early age, he is father to four daughters, all of them serve as directors in his hospital chain. One of his granddaughters has married a superstar who rules the South industry. We are talking about Dr Prathap C. Reddy, the grandfather-in-law of Telugu superstar Ram Charan.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, the cardiologist, founded Apollo Hospitals in 1983. The medical chain has over 5000 pharmacy outlets and 300 primary care clinics. He pursued his medical degree from the Stanley Medical College in Chennai. He later trained as a Cardiologist in the UK and USA. He received his Fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. Before returning to India, he went on to head several research programs at the Missouri State Chest Hospital, USA. One letter from his father got him back to his roots. The death of a patient in India due to lack of medical facilities sown entrepreneurial seed in him and he laid the foundation of an expansive medical empire with Apollo Hospitals. He pioneered the healthcare revolution in India, transforming the country’s medical landscape to provide world-class healthcare facilities and advanced treatments.

Dr Reddy is the father to four businesswomen– Preetha Reddy, the vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals; Sangita Reddy, the joint managing director at Apollo Hospitals; Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals and Shobhana Kamineni, the executive vice president at Apollo Hospitals. Upasana Konidela is the daughter of Shobhana Kamineni, who married South legend Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan in June 2012. Upasana and Ram have been married for over a decade now, and are the parents to their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, who was born on June 20, 2023.

Upasana is also involved in her grandfather’s Apollo Hospitals group, serving as the Vice Chairman of Apollo Life and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine.