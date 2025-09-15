Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job, became OTT star, he is...

From cracking IIT with a top rank to cracking jokes as a fan-favourite on OTT, his journey is pure inspiration.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job, became OTT star, he is...
It’s Engineer’s Day today, the perfect occasion to celebrate stories of people who dared to think differently. One such story is that of Amol Parashar, an IIT Delhi graduate who left behind a promising engineering career to follow his passion for acting.

From IIT to corporate life

Born and brought up in Delhi, Amol cracked the IIT-JEE with an impressive All India Rank of 238 and went on to graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi in 2007. Like many of his batchmates, he accepted a corporate job, joining ZS Associates in Pune. But while the world expected him to climb the corporate ladder, Amol’s heart was elsewhere. In 2008, he made the bold choice to leave his job and shift to Mumbai, determined to explore the world of theatre and films.

Breakthrough in acting and beyond

Amol’s acting journey began with a small role in Yash Raj Films’ Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009). He spent years polishing his skills in theatre and taking up smaller parts, until his big breakthrough arrived with TVF’s Tripling. His portrayal of DJ Chitvan became an instant hit, making him a household name and one of the most loved faces in the OTT space.

Since then, Amol has shown his versatility through diverse roles, from playing the revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham alongside Vicky Kaushal, to starring in projects like Traffic and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He has also been part of several acclaimed plays, short films, and advertising campaigns. His performance in Tripling even won him the iReel Best Actor (Comedy) award.

Today, Amol Parashar stands as a reminder that engineering isn’t just about machines and formulas, it’s also about discipline, problem-solving, and creativity. On this Engineer’s Day, his journey from IIT to the entertainment industry proves that sometimes, the bravest engineering is the art of redesigning your own life.

