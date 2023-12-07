Headlines

Meet man who became hero due to lack of money, made film for Rs 7 crore, it earned Rs 400 crore, he is now…

Meet man who became hero due to lack of money, made film for Rs 7 crore, it earned Rs 400 crore, he is now…

Kantara director Rishabh Shetty became a superstar after the huge success of this film, which was later released in Hindi too and did good business at the box-office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

In 2022, a Kannada film named 'Kantara' hit the theatres on September 30 and the film went on to become a blockbuster. Kantara was the story of people from a village and it was made with a budget of just Rs 7 crore. Kantara, however, went on to create history in terms of earnings and collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Kantara director Rishabh Shetty became a superstar after the huge success of this film, which was later released in Hindi too. It is interesting to note that Rishabh Shetty was struggling before the success of this film and he somehow managed to make Kantara with a meagre budget of Rs 7 crore.

Since the budget of Kantara was just Rs 7 crore, Rishabh Shetty was not able to find a star to cast in the lead role. That’s when Rishabh Shetty decided to play the lead role himself to save money. Rishabh Shetty told in an interview, “I used to raise money by doing other work and used to make films. But till now we were not getting any significant success. I decided to make Kantara with my friend. But we did not have the budget. We worked hard and raised some money. But there was no money to cast the hero. So my friend and me decided to arrange the money ourselves.”

The success of ‘Kantara’ has prompted Rishabh Shetty to come up with a prequel of this film. It is expected that Rishabh Shetty would soon make an official announcement in this regard.

