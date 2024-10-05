Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

This actress, who has worked with Mammoottyy and Saif Ali Khan, was slapped by the director on set.

This actress, who made her debut in the Malayalam film industry alongside superstar, and became a star overnight, failed to make her mark in Bollywood. The actress we are talking about recently recalled being slapped by a director on set in front of the whole crew after which she left Tamil films and now works primarily in South cinema. She is Padmapriya Janakiraman.

Padmapriya is the daughter of an Indian Army officer. Her father was a distinguished brigadier. The actress graduated with a B Com degree. Later, she pursued an MBA degree in finance at KIAMS, Harihar. She was then working for GE Capital as a risk consultant in Bangalore and Gurgaon. After GE she worked with Symphony in Bangalore. During her free time, she ventured into modeling, which later paved her way to the film business and acting. She later also won Miss Andhra Pradesh.

Padmapriya made her grand debut in the 2004 Telugu film Seenu Vasanthi Lakshmi. She then went on to make her Mollywood debut alongside Mammoottyy in the film Kaazhcha for which she won her first award. She became a star after this and then there was no looking back.

She went on to star in several Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films like Thavamai Thavamirundhu, Rajamanikyam, Pattiyal, and more. However, recently, the actress revealed a horrifying incident that took place with her while filming a Tamil movie.

She revealed that during the filming of a Tamil movie a director slapped her on the final day of shooting. She further added that when she complained about the director, she was thrown out of movies and then she stopped acting in Tamil films after that incident.

The actress also tried her luck in Bollywood and starred in the movie Striker which failed at the box office. She then starred in Saif Ali Khan’s Chef which also failed to perform well at the box office. The actress failed to make a mark in Bollywood.

She was last seen in the movie Wonder Woman which also starred Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini, and Amruta Subhash in the lead roles.

