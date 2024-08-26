Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway soon; know route, status, distance, speed and more

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Actress Namitha says she was asked to show caste certificate, prove she is Hindu at Tamil Nadu temple: 'Was made to...'

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

Big blow to Pakistan as ICC slaps Shan Masood-led side with hefty fine, docks WTC points due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway soon; know route, status, distance, speed and more

Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway soon; know route, status, distance, speed and more

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Malavika Mohanan will be seen next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the action thriller Yudhra, slated to release in cinemas on September 20.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 08:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...
Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia to Kajal Aggarwal and Raashii Khanna, there have been multiple actresses who are successfully working across Hindi and south Indian film industries. Another emerging name in this list of the pan-India sensational stars is Malavika Mohanan.

Born on August 4, 1993, Malavika is the daughter of noted cinematographer K. U. Mohanan. An alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, K. U. Mohanan has worked on several successful Hindi movies such as Andhadhun, Don, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Talaash among others.

After studing mass media from Wilson College, Mumbai, Malavika made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds. Helmed by the Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the film also marked the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Malavika has since then starred with multiple superstars in Tamil cinema. In 2019, she worked with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's action drama Petta. In her next film, she played the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the 2021 blockbuster Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress was paired opposite Dhanush in  Karthick Naren's 2022 political action thriller Maaran.

In her latest release, Malavika has shared the screen space with Chiyaan Vikram in the action adventure film Thangalaan. The Pa Ranjith film was released in cinemas on August 15 coincidng with the Independence Day. Her performance as Aarathi is being immensely praised by the audiences and critics.

Malavika will make her Bollywood comeback after seven years in the action thriller Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as the male lead and will hit theatres on September 20. After Yudhra, she will be seen next in what will probably be the biggest film in her acting career.

The actress has been locked as one of the three leading ladies opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab. The other two heroines are Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Written and directed by Maruthi, the upcoming horror romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, next year.

READ | Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

Doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test reveals truth of Kolkata horror; accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI how he reached...

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

With over 100 jets, Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self-defence' as Hezbollah fires 300 rockets to avenge...

With over 100 jets, Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self-defence' as Hezbollah fires 300 rockets to avenge...

Viral video: Woman smiles after crushing 2 people under SUV, WATCH

Viral video: Woman smiles after crushing 2 people under SUV, WATCH

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement