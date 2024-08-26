Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Malavika Mohanan will be seen next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in the action thriller Yudhra, slated to release in cinemas on September 20.

From Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia to Kajal Aggarwal and Raashii Khanna, there have been multiple actresses who are successfully working across Hindi and south Indian film industries. Another emerging name in this list of the pan-India sensational stars is Malavika Mohanan.

Born on August 4, 1993, Malavika is the daughter of noted cinematographer K. U. Mohanan. An alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, K. U. Mohanan has worked on several successful Hindi movies such as Andhadhun, Don, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Talaash among others.

After studing mass media from Wilson College, Mumbai, Malavika made her acting debut in the 2013 Malayalam film Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds. Helmed by the Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, the film also marked the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Malavika has since then starred with multiple superstars in Tamil cinema. In 2019, she worked with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's action drama Petta. In her next film, she played the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the 2021 blockbuster Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress was paired opposite Dhanush in Karthick Naren's 2022 political action thriller Maaran.

In her latest release, Malavika has shared the screen space with Chiyaan Vikram in the action adventure film Thangalaan. The Pa Ranjith film was released in cinemas on August 15 coincidng with the Independence Day. Her performance as Aarathi is being immensely praised by the audiences and critics.

Malavika will make her Bollywood comeback after seven years in the action thriller Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as the male lead and will hit theatres on September 20. After Yudhra, she will be seen next in what will probably be the biggest film in her acting career.

The actress has been locked as one of the three leading ladies opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab. The other two heroines are Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Written and directed by Maruthi, the upcoming horror romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, next year.

