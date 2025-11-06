Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

Jaanvi Swarup is the daughter of actress-filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni and producer-actor Sanjay Swaroop. Her maternal grandfather is legendary actor Krishna and her uncle is superstar Mahesh Babu.

Jaanvi Swarup, the 19-year-old daughter of actress-filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni and producer-actor Sanjay Swaroop, is all set to make her acting debut into Telugu cinema. As the niece of superstar Mahesh Babu and the granddaughter of the legendary actor Krishna, Jaanvi continues the proud legacy of the Ghattamaneni family.

Manjula dropped some stunning photos of her daughter Jaanvi on her 19th birthday on October 29 and announced her entry into films. She captioned the pictures, "My little girl...@jaanvi_swarup all grown up and ready to step into her own light. She carries a legacy of light — and now, it’s her time to shine. I believe in her magic, her talent, her heart. The world will soon see what I’ve always known. The screen is waiting for you, my darling — and so is the world. I love you sooooooo much...Happy Birthday, my Jaanu."

Jaanvi was previously seen as a child actor in the 2018 film Manasuku Nachindi, which marked the directorial debut of her mother Manjula. Mahesh Babu's sister hasn't made any other film till now. In a recent interview, Manjula shared that she could see the spontaniety in Jaanvi's acting even when she was just 10-year-old. She added that she and her husband Sanjay decided to keep Jaanvi away from Instagram while she was growing up so that she can lead a normal life.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Manjula said, "Even as a 10-year-old, when she acted in Manasuku Nachindi, I could see the natural spontaneity in her acting. I knew she had it in her, but we didn't start training her at that time. I let her explore and just have a normal life. In fact, my husband and I consciously didn’t have her on Instagram, nor was she interested. We kept her away from the spotlight."

Jaanvi has attended acting and dance classes in Mumbai. The Month of Madhu actress also stated that her daughter is "driven with passion", without revealing any details about her debut film. Speaking about Jaanvi's journey into the film industry, Manjula shared, "Everyone has their own journey, and hers might not be like mine. It might be effortless for her. While my husband and I will always be there for her, I also respect her intelligence. She’s very sorted, good at making her own decisions. Sometimes I feel like she knows more than I do. We could be carrying our own baggage, and we don’t need to rub that off on her. So, I haven't really sat her down to give her the gyan (knowledge) yet. I just believe the world will take care of her."

