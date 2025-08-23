Meet Lucky Bisht, former RAW agent and bodyguard of PM Modi, now makes acting debut with...

The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, and also features Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra, and Funcho. It is currently streaming on MX Player. Read on to know more.

Lucky Bisht, a former RAW agent and bodyguard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made his acting debut with a new web series. Bisht has appeared in a cameo role in Sena: Guardians of the Nation. The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, and also features Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra, and Funcho. It is currently streaming on MX Player.

Who is Lucky Bisht and what did he say on his role?

Bisht, 37, born in Uttarakhand, is a former spy and sniper. He has previously served in the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG). He is said to be among the youngest commandos to have guarded two Indian Prime Ministers. Speaking about how the role came to him, Bisht said: "It came through a special invitation. Considering his real-life military background and experience, the makers wanted a real soldier to be seen on screen, and that’s how the opportunity came." He added that the experience of portraying his work on screen was "completely new and exciting." Bisht stated:"In real life, you serve with duty, and on screen, you try to portray the same emotions. Both are different, but the real feelings made it easier."

What is the story of Sena: Guardians of the Nation?

Bisht also described the experience of working with other members of the cast. "Everyone showed respect and warmth. The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted, which made the work even easier and enjoyable." Sena: Guardians of the Nation has been directed by Abhinav Anand and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The show follows the story of Deen Dayal Sharma and his son Kartik Sharma, who leaves his lucrative job in the US to join the Indian Army.