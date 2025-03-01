She quit her film career at its peak due to the patriarchal expectations and lack of control she had in the industry. She chose to focus on art instead, where she had complete control and autonomy.

Lekha Washington found love again with Bollywood actor Imran Khan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple, who started dating during the lockdown, publicly confirmed their relationship in 2024 after moving in together. Imran revealed that they were part of the same social circle, and Lekha's previous partner, journalist Pablo Chatterji, was an old school friend of his.

Who is Lekha Washington?

Born to a multicultural family with a mix of Burmese, Italian, Punjabi, and Maharashtrian heritage, Lekha identifies herself as South Indian due to her Chennai upbringing. She studied Fine Arts and later attended the National Institute of Design, where she transitioned from filmmaking to acting.

She began her acting career with small roles in films like Kadhalar Dhinam and Unnale Unnale. Her breakthrough came with Jayamkondaan (2007), where she received critical acclaim for her supporting role. She went on to appear in films like Vedam (2010), Va (2010), and Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013), showcasing her versatility as an actress. She was even seen in two Hindi films, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Peter Gaya Kaam Se.

However, Lekha was initially recognized for her sculpture work and theatre acting, she gained fame as a video jockey and later as a film actress. She quit her film career at its peak due to the patriarchal expectations and lack of control she had in the industry. She chose to focus on art instead, where she had complete control and autonomy. Lekha doesn't regret her decision, citing the changes in the industry with OTT platforms and the MeToo movement.

Lekha as sculptor, product designer

She showcased her artistic talent with a solo art show at 18 and debuted as a lead theater performer. She graduated from the National Institute of Design with degrees in lifestyle product design and film direction. Lekha pursued acting, landing lead roles in multiple languages, while continuing to create art and design. In 2011, she founded "Ajji" (now "Lekha Washington Studio"), promoting innovation and original design.



Lekha’s past relationship

Lekha 's love life has been quite the journey. She was in a long-term relationship with journalist Pablo Chatterji, with whom she had been dating for eight years and living together for five. They even had a vow-exchange ceremony in Alibaug on November 18, 2017. However, the couple eventually parted ways.

Imran Khan, Lekha 's current partner, was previously married to Avantika Malik from whom he got divorced in 2019. The former couple shares a 10-year-old daughter, Imara.