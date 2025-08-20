Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Lakshya, Aryan Khan's hero in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, started out as TV actor, worked with Ektaa Kapoor, Karan Johar

Lakshya, who impressed audiences with his debut in Kill, is now set to headline Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. From his TV start in Porus to winning an IIFA award, here’s how the young actor became one of Bollywood’s most promising stars.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood is among the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. With Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, the Netflix series is all about drama, action, and an edgy take on the entertainment industry. For Lakshya, this marks an important milestone in his career as he transitions from the big screen to streaming platforms.

Early beginnings on television

Born as Laksh Lalwani, the actor first made his mark on television. His debut came with Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, where he played the lead in a fantasy drama. He later appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, but his breakthrough role came in Porus. Playing the legendary warrior in one of India’s most expensive TV serials, Lakshya proved his acting calibre early in his journey.

Bollywood dreams and challenges

Lakshya stepped from TV to films and it wasn’t smooth. His first two Bollywood projects, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Bedhadak were shelved, delaying his big-screen entry. Despite the setbacks, he remained determined to make his ways in cinema.

Making a mark with Kill

In 2024, Lakshya finally made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s action thriller Kill. His performance as an army man on a high-octane mission inside a moving train impressed audiences and critics alike. With intense action sequences and a gripping presence, Lakshya bagged the IIFA award for Best Hindi Film Debut.

Stepping into OTT with Aryan Khan

Now, Lakshya is all set to headline Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The teaser introduced him alongside Sahher Bambba, with Aryan’s narration sparking buzz due to his uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan’s voice. The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari. With Aryan’s debut direction and Netflix’s reach, the series is poised to be one of the biggest OTT launches of 2025.



