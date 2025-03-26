After facing a drought in Bollywood opportunities, Vinay transitioned to Bhojpuri cinema, where he amassed an impressive filmography of over 60 films.

The comedy star Krushna Abhishek has a brother, Vinay Anand, who is active in Bhojpuri cinema. Anand's Bollywood debut in the late 90s showed promise with films like Lo Main Aa Gaya, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, and Aamdani.... However, his career stalled when he stopped receiving meaningful roles. Financial pressures led him to explore Bhojpuri cinema, where he landed lead roles in hit films like Thause Pyar Ba and Chacha Bhatija.

Vinay Anand had opened up about his struggles in the Hindi film industry. He said While Bollywood opportunities dried up, I found success and steady work in Bhojpuri films.

“My last film ‘Aamdani...’ in 2001, was wonderful. But then, I was not getting good roles, which is most important to me. Months and years passed and I was in need of money when I got this Bhojpuri film offer. I was getting descent money, and I played the lead in ‘Thause Pyar Ba’ followed by ‘Chacha Bhatija’ and they were big hits. On one side, I was not getting good Bollywood roles and here I was flooded with work and going great guns,” he told a publication.



Born to songwriter Ravi Anand and Pushpa Ahuja Anand, who is the sister of veteran actor Govinda, Vinay began his acting career with Lo Main Aagaya, in which he starred in the lead role alongside Prem Chopra, Laxmikant Berde and Mohan Joshi. After the first film, Vinay appeared in films like Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Sautela, among others. He also worked with his uncle Govinda in Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa and brother Krushna Abhishek in Jahan Jaaeyega Hume Paiyega.

After facing a drought in Bollywood opportunities, Vinay transitioned to Bhojpuri cinema, where he amassed an impressive filmography of over 60 films. Notably, he mostly played solo lead roles, with the exception of Khatailal Mithailal, where he shared parallel lead billing with Ravi Kishan. He proudly maintains that he has always adhered to a strict moral code, refusing to participate in kissing scenes, double-meaning songs, or vulgar content. Although he achieved success in Bhojpuri films, Vinay acknowledges that regional cinema has limited reach and appeal. Henceforth, Vinay is now looking to get back to Bollywood with a good comedy entertainer.