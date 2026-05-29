Meet Kevin Kunta, Ram Charan's African bodyguard, MMA fighter, earns lakhs per day, grabbing attention during Peddi promotions

Ram Charan has hired professional African MMA fighter Kevin Kunta as his personal bodyguard. Kunta is reportedly earning Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per day to oversee the actor's security during the ongoing Peddi promotional tour. He is getting viral for his imposing physique and polished fashion sense.

Ram Charan is currently travelling across the country to promote his upcoming rural sports drama Peddi. The film, which faced multiple delays earlier, is now finally slated to release in cinemas on June 4. While the Telugu star's rugged look and long locks have been dominating social media conversations, it is his bodyguard Kevin Kunta who has unexpectedly become an internet sensation during the Peddi promotional tour. The RRR star has hired professional African MMA fighter Kevin Kunta as his personal bodyguard. Kunta is said to be earning between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per day to oversee Ram Charan's security. If the reported remuneration is accurate, it would make him one of the highest-paid celebrity security professionals in the Indian film industry.

Crowd Control to Couture Suits: Kevin Kunta as Ram Charan's shadow

During Ram Charan's recent public appearances, Kevin Kunta has remained by the actor's side at all times, closely monitoring the surroundings and managing the crowds with precision. Along with his imposing physique and commanding presence, Kunta's polished fashion sense has also become a talking point on social media, with the bodyguard often spotted in sharply tailored suits while the Magadheera star keeps his look relaxed and casual. From controlling eager fans to maintaining a secure perimeter, Kunta has been ensuring that no potential threat comes close to Charan amid the hectic promotional tour for Peddi.

Fighter Turned Protector: Inside Kevin Kunta's High-Profile Career

Originally from Gambia and now based in Florence, Kevin Kunta is known for his accomplishments in professional MMA competitions and has also worked in close-protection services for VIPs and celebrities. He was also a part of Italy’s national MMA team in 2021 and is recognised for maintaining a heavily built, shredded physique year-round. Kunta's social media presence further reflects his passion for fitness, with his Instagram feed packed with MMA training videos and gym clips. Beyond combat sports, he also appears to have a keen interest in fashion and photoshoots, often sporting sharply styled looks.

More about Peddi: Ensemble cast and pan-India release details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu. An AR Rahman musical, the much-awaited film is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on June 4 in the original Telugu languages and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

READ | Not Ramayana, King, Toxic, Peddi, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan, Maatrubhumi; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026