Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

During the ceremony, anchor Karishma Kotak was speaking with WCL co-owner Harshit Tomar and asked how he planned to celebrate the success of the tournament.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The final of the World Championship of Legends 2025 was held on Sunday, August 3. It was an exciting match between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions.

While South Africa ended up winning the title, the biggest moment that caught everyone’s eye happened after the match. Anchor Karishma Kotak was speaking to Harshit Tomar, one of the co-owners of WCL, and their short conversation quickly went viral.

After the match ended, Karishma interviewed Harshit and asked him how he planned to celebrate the successful end of the tournament. His unexpected reply surprised everyone, as he said, “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you.”

Karishma was taken aback and responded with, "Oh my god!" That brief but surprising exchange instantly became the most talked-about moment from the evening. The clip of the interview spread across social media within hours.

Many people who saw the viral video started asking who Karishma Kotak was. Karishma is originally from London and began her modelling journey when she was just 16 years old. In 2005, she decided to move to Mumbai to try her hand at modelling in India. The very next year, she appeared in the popular Kingfisher Calendar, which gave a major boost to her career. Soon after, she began appearing in TV advertisements and even shared screen space in commercials with major Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Karishma entered the film industry in 2007, when she made her acting debut in a Telugu movie titled Shankar Dada Zindabad.

The film starred Chiranjeevi in the lead and was a remake of the Hindi film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Her appearance in that film helped her make a mark in South cinema, but she truly became a household name after participating in the sixth season of Bigg Boss.

After Bigg Boss, she went on to act in several Hindi films such as Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Luckhnowi Ishq, and Freaky Ali. Despite her efforts, her Bollywood career didn’t see much success. However, Karishma managed to create a solid name for herself as a sports presenter, especially known for her work in cricket leagues. In terms of recent work, Karishma was last seen in the movie IRaH, which hit theatres in 2024. Unfortunately, the film failed to make any major impact.

In 2023, she was also seen participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. After the viral moment between her and Harshit Tomar, things took another interesting turn. Harshit posted a picture of himself with Karishma on social media, and while he didn’t write anything, he captioned it with just two emojis, a heart and folded hands.

That was enough to get fans speculating whether this was more than just a casual joke. People are now wondering if this unexpected proposal hint will actually turn into wedding bells soon. Let’s wait and watch if there’s more to this sweet and surprising moment between the anchor and the co-owner.

