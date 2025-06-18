She also worked in Punjabi cinema, garnering appreciation for her performances in Ishq Hazar and Ishq Brandy.

Many actors start their careers as child artists or in supporting roles, and it takes quite some time to gain recognition. Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt have been associated with the film industry since childhood, but they got their dues after years of hard work. Today, we will talk about an actress who made a small appearance in Imtiaz Ali’s hit film Jab We Met at just the age of 14 years, sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, at 31, she has become a favourite among filmmakers for her beauty and talent. The actress in question is none other than Wamiqa Gabbi.

Wamiqa played the role of Shahid’s sister-in-law and Kareena’s younger sister in Jab We Met (2007). She was seen wearing braces, traditional salwar kameez in the film. 18 years later, she continues to grab attention with her captivating green eyes and impressive performances. The actress has showcased her talent in some notable Bollywood films besides Jab We Met. Love Aaj Kal, Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Sixteen, Love Aaj Kal and Bittu Boss are some of the films in which she appeared in supporting roles. She also worked in Punjabi cinema, garnering appreciation for her performances in Ishq Hazar and Ishq Brandy. Not everyone knows, she has also ventured into South cinema, making her debut in Tamil with Malai Nerathu Mayakkam, in Telugu with Bhale Manchi Roju, and in Malayalam with Godha.

Wamiqa has also been making headlines for her uncanny resemblance to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the latest media interaction, she appreciated the comparison and said that she is herself a big fan of Aishwarya, revealing that she has kept a DVD of her film Devdas since childhood. Meanwhile, Wamiqa returned to Hindi films after a brief hiatus with a small role in Ranveer Singh’s 83. She also worked in Vishal Bhardwaj’s short film, Fursat, alongside Ishaan Khatter. She impressed critics and audience alike in Tabu-starrer Khufiya. She also featured in Atlee’s film Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. She was recently seen in Maddock’s Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Rajkmmar Rao. Moving forward, she has a busy schedule as she is geared up for several South and Hindi films.

Wamika's upcoming projects include Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling (Hindi), Kikli (Punjabi), Iravaakalam (Tamil), Tiki Taka (Telugu), and Jenny (Tamil). After this, the actress will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's horror comedy film Bhoot Bangla, to be released next year.