Her remarkable sales skills led to a record-breaking day, where she sold an astonishing 17,000 insurance policies, earning her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The legendary Raj Kapoor's family, known for their illustrious careers in Bollywood, has a fascinating reputation when it comes to academics. It's said that not everyone in the family prioritised formal education or achieved academic excellence. However, they are known for their entrepreneurial spirit and business ventures. One of the family members took up work despite marrying a rich industrialist. She worked as an LIC agent and even started her own insurance company. She is Raj Kapoor’s eldest daughter, Ritu Nanda.

Ritu, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, may be gone, but her beauty and accomplishments continue to inspire. Despite being married to Rajan Nanda, a prominent Delhi industrialist and former owner of Escorts, Ritu pursued a career as an LIC agent. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to launch Escolife, an insurance company, although she faced ridicule initially. Before this venture, Ritu had also explored the kitchen appliances business with her company, Nikitasha, which, unfortunately, didn't fare well.





Ritu leveraged her experience from Nikitasha to launch a successful insurance career, gaining widespread recognition and acclaim. Her remarkable sales skills led to a record-breaking day, where she sold an astonishing 17,000 insurance policies, earning her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. She also caught the attention of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global organisation comprising of top insurance agents. In a historic moment, she became the first Indian woman to be invited by MDRT to address its esteemed members.

Ritu’s biography, titled ‘Being Ritu: The Unforgettable Story of Ritu Nanda’ was released on October 30, coinciding with her birth anniversary. The book, written by Sathya Saran and published by HarperCollins, celebrates her life. Her biography includes tributes from prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, and Kapoor family members. Bachchan's note describes her as ‘ever giving’ and ‘gracious’.





Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14, 2020, in New Delhi, after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 71. She was the mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta, who is married to Ritu's son Nikhil Nanda. Ritu and her husband Rajan Nanda also had a daughter, Natasha Nanda. Shweta and Nikhil have two children together, Navya and Agastya Nanda.