Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

Ramayana Part One: Amit Sial joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's film for THIS crucial role, he will be playing Lord Rama's... | Exclusive

NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship

Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...

Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats

How Technology is Empowering Small-Town Aspirants to Make it Big in Data Science – The Story of Kriti Gupta

Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

Jessica Hines, a British journalist linked to Aamir Khan in one of Bollywood’s most controversial rumours, is back in the headlines after Faissal Khan alleged that Aamir has a child with her. From her books to her marriage, here’s everything about Jessica Hines.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has often kept his personal life away from the public eye. However, controversies have followed him, one of the most notable being his alleged relationship with British journalist Jessica Hines. The topic resurfaced after Aamir’s brother Faissal Khan made shocking claims about the actor having a child with her.

Faissal Khan’s allegations against Aamir

At a press conference in August 2025, Faissal Khan revealed that he had cut ties with his family years ago and the reason behind this is due to personal differences. During his statement, he alleged that Aamir had an “illicit child” with Jessica Hines. He claimed that this was part of a letter he had written back in 2002, which led to strained family relations.

This isn’t the first time such claims have been made. In 2005, Stardust magazine published a cover story titled “2 Year Old Jaan, The Child Aamir Khan Abandoned”, sparked intense speculation about Aamir and Jessica’s alleged son.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist and author who came to India to research a biography on Amitabh Bachchan. She eventually published Looking for the Big B in 2007, followed by My Brother’s War in 2010.

In 2007, Jessica married London businessman William Talbot, whom she described as very supportive of her son Jaan. Speaking to TOI, she said, “When I was in India working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son.”

Where is Jessica Hines now?

After her publications, Jessica Hines kept a low profile. Her current whereabouts remain unknown, but her name continues to resurface in Indian media whenever the alleged affair of her with the Aamir Khan comes.

A controversy that refuses to fade

Despite the repeated speculations, Aamir Khan has never publicly confirmed or denied the existence of a child with Jessica Hines. The controversy remains one of Bollywood’s longest-standing rumours, recently resurfaced by Faissal Khan’s public remarks.

