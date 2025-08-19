Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

Jessica Hines, a British journalist linked to Aamir Khan in one of Bollywood’s most controversial rumours, is back in the headlines after Faissal Khan alleged that Aamir has a child with her. From her books to her marriage, here’s everything about Jessica Hines.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has often kept his personal life away from the public eye. However, controversies have followed him, one of the most notable being his alleged relationship with British journalist Jessica Hines. The topic resurfaced after Aamir’s brother Faissal Khan made shocking claims about the actor having a child with her.

Faissal Khan’s allegations against Aamir

At a press conference in August 2025, Faissal Khan revealed that he had cut ties with his family years ago and the reason behind this is due to personal differences. During his statement, he alleged that Aamir had an “illicit child” with Jessica Hines. He claimed that this was part of a letter he had written back in 2002, which led to strained family relations.

This isn’t the first time such claims have been made. In 2005, Stardust magazine published a cover story titled “2 Year Old Jaan, The Child Aamir Khan Abandoned”, sparked intense speculation about Aamir and Jessica’s alleged son.

Who is Jessica Hines?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist and author who came to India to research a biography on Amitabh Bachchan. She eventually published Looking for the Big B in 2007, followed by My Brother’s War in 2010.

In 2007, Jessica married London businessman William Talbot, whom she described as very supportive of her son Jaan. Speaking to TOI, she said, “When I was in India working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son.”

Where is Jessica Hines now?

After her publications, Jessica Hines kept a low profile. Her current whereabouts remain unknown, but her name continues to resurface in Indian media whenever the alleged affair of her with the Aamir Khan comes.

A controversy that refuses to fade

Despite the repeated speculations, Aamir Khan has never publicly confirmed or denied the existence of a child with Jessica Hines. The controversy remains one of Bollywood’s longest-standing rumours, recently resurfaced by Faissal Khan’s public remarks.



