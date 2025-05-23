Bollwyood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan’s security was recently breached as a woman allegedly attempted to illegally enter actor's residence. The woman tried to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence.

Bollwyood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan’s security was recently breached as a woman allegedly attempted to illegally enter actor's residence. The woman tried to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence. The Mumbai Police then arrested her on Thursday morning.

This was not the first time, in May alone, Salman Khan’s security was breached twice. This has raised concerns over his security management especially after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor multiple times. Salman’s security was however upgraded to Y-plus category by the Mumbai Police. Now the question is, even with a Y-plus security how so many attempts to breach the security were made.

The two people who tried to breach the security were timely arrested by the police. One of them was Jitendra Kumar from Chhattisgarh and Isha Chabria. When the police investigated Isha, she revealed that she tried to enter Salman Khan’s house as he invited her to his house, but the claim has been rejected by Salman’s family.

Who is Isha Chabria?

She is a 36-year-old model. Isha tried to illegally enter Salman Khan’s Bandra Galaxy Apartment at 3 am on Thursday morning. When she was stopped by his family members, she claimed that she knew Salman Khan and he only called her there. She told the same story to the police. When she knocked at his door and his family members opened it, she said the same but when they found out that this was not true, they immediately called the police.

The police arrived and arrested her and during investigation she revealed that she is from the Khar area and had met Salman Khan at a party six months ago. She claimed that she had come to his house only after he invited her there. His family rejected the claims. Isha Chabria is arrested on the offense of criminal trespassing.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar security breach earlier this week. On May 20, a man was apprehended after he was found attempting to enter Galaxy Apartments stealthily. Security personnel on duty caught him in time and handed him over to the police.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man hailed from Chhattisgarh. On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in action drama 'Sikandar', where he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna.