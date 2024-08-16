Meet influencer-turned-actor, who was once television host, worked in hit series, now runs Rs 2500 crore company

Today the influencers are taking the lead in cinema and OTT and entertaining the audience with their acting chops. One such influencer-turned-actor, who has been a part of a hit series, and TV show, is now running a successful business too. The actor we are talking about is none other than Paras Tomar.

Paras Tomar completed most of his schooling from Naval Public School, now called Navy Children School. He completed his Junior college from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and completed his Bachelor of Mass Media degree in 2005 from Jai Hind College.

Paras started his career at the age of 16 as a freelance journalist for JLT, a youth supplement from The Times Group. He also worked with The Asian Age, The Week (an Indian magazine) before joining as an entertainment journalist in Bombay Times.

He became a television host at the age of 19 hosting E Tonight, the entertainment show on CNN IBN before getting his own show, Minus 30, on the same channel. He was also the host of Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz on Life Ok. He later started his journey as an actor and worked in series like Love, Lust Confusion, and more.

He also shared the screen with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbaani, and Maanvi Gagroo in Four More Shots Please which turned out to be a hit. He also starred in XXX: Uncensored and Star Plus’ hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Well, his entrepreneurial journey began with a personal struggle against acne, leading him to delve into Ayurveda and natural remedies for skincare. In 2018, he pioneered the Parasknuskhe series on YouTube and Instagram, filling a gap in the Indian male influencer landscape for skincare content. The viral success of his series catapulted Paras into the spotlight, establishing his personal brand as a frontrunner in skincare. He then launched Nuskhe By Paras, a skincare brand and later introduced Studd Muffyn, expanding his entrepreneurial endeavours and focusing on healthcare, skincare, and apparel.

In his Josh Talks speech, Paras disclosed his company's valuation of Rs 2,500 crore. The actor-influencer also owns a fashion label named Big Pucchi. He often shares skincare tips and fashion advice on Instagram. Paras has a fan following of 648K followers.

