Meet influencer, earned Rs 50 per day as a salesman, now owns BMW, Jaguar, his net worth is Rs... he is part of THIS reality show. (Image credit: mr_faisu_07)

Faizal Sheikh, popularly known as Mr. Faizu is now considered one of the top influencers in the country. He has become a reality show star and is now shocking everyone in 'Celebrity MasterChef.' But to achieve such popularity and wealth, Faizal Sheikh had to go through a lot of struggles. What he did in the past to get to this height and live is a really shocking story. He was a boy who once earned his living by selling clothes, today, his fans eagerly await a glimpse of him. Once earning only Rs 50 per day, Mr. Faizu is now the owner of a net worth in crores.

Who is Faizal Khan?

Mr. Faizu had mentioned in an interview that his father ran a small business selling nightwear. However, it didn't earn enough to support the family. Therefore, Faizal Sheikh, started working as a salesman when he was 21 years old. Faizu used to sell clothes on Linking Road.

Faizal Sheikh had mentioned that he used to sell clothes on Linking Road for 9 hours under the harsh, scorching sun. According to Faizu, he was in college at that time. He would wake up at 6 AM, attend lectures, then go to work, and return home by 12 AM. Faizu said, “Life was very difficult, and I would start crying. Even after selling my bike, I couldn’t afford my mother’s medical bills or get treatment for my father. I even begged for a loan, stretching out my hands.”

Made 14 videos every day

Faizu had mentioned that when he was working at a perfume brand, he was fired because he accidentally dropped a perfume bottle worth Rs 12,000. However, Faizu didn’t lose heart and started looking for another job. He then began making 14 videos a day. According to the actor, even when he was sick, he never stopped making videos.

Faizu had mentioned that when he started making videos and became popular, his family didn’t approve of it. While people knew him as the TikTok guy, his family wanted him to pursue an MBA. Meanwhile, relatives started making taunts, saying that the boy had ruined his future.

Faizal Khan now owns posh home in Mumbai

The result of Faizal Khan’s hard work is that today he owns a luxurious home in Mumbai. He lives in a prime location in Versova. He has built an empire in the world of social media. Faizu, who once earned only Rs 50 a day, now earns Rs 2 lakh a week. According to reports, this income comes from 'Celebrity MasterChef.' He earns 20-30 lakh rupees a month and has a net worth of Rs 37.5 crores.

Talking about Faizal Khan’s car collection, he owns a BMW, a Jaguar, and a Range Rover.