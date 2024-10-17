The Golden Ratio, an ancient formula from Greece, provides a scientific approach to measuring beauty through specific proportions. It is determined by dividing the length of the face by its width, with a result near 1.618 signifying ideal aesthetics.

Deepika Padukone, the highest paid actress in Hindi cinema, is the only Indian who has made it among the top 10 beautiful women list while British actress Jodie Comer has topped the list and has been named the most beautiful woman in the world, according to a recent ranking that also includes celebrities like Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.The list, which uses the Golden Ratio formula to assess beauty, was published in 2023 by Dr. Julian De Silv a, a facial cosmetic surgeon based in London.

What is Golden ratio formula?

The Golden Ratio, an ancient formula from Greece, provides a scientific approach to measuring beauty through specific proportions. It is determined by dividing the length of the face by its width, with a result near 1.618 signifying ideal aesthetics. This ratio can also be utilized to analyse individual facial features for a more comprehensive evaluation.

Dr. Julian De Silva's analysis reveals that Jodie Comer, 31, ranks first with a score of 94.52 percent. He said, "From my observations, Jodie Comer stands out because she nearly achieves facial perfection. Her lip and nose alignment earned an impressive 98.7 per cent. She also scored highly for the proportions of her nose, as well as the shape of her lips and positioning of her eyes. Comer’s chin is elegantly sculpted," as reported by The Economic Times. The list of the world's top 10 most beautiful women also features an Indian actress, he added.

Deepika Padukone has been ranked ninth position on Dr. De Silva's list of the world's 10 most beautiful women, scoring 91.22 percent. In 2018, she was also recognised as the sexiest Asian woman by Eastern Eye, a UK-based newspaper.

The 38-year-old Deepika Padukone, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband Ranveer Singh, is set to appear in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, which will hit theaters on November 1. As of 2024, she ranks among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, earning between Rs 15 crore and Rs 30 crore per film, according to The Economic Times.

Meanwhile, the Economic Times has released a list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world, ranked by their scores. The list includes English actress Jodie Comer at the top with 94.52 percent, followed closely by American actress and singer Zendaya at 94.37 percent, and American model Bella Hadid at 94.35 percent. Other notable entries are American singer Beyoncé at 92.44 percent, American singer and actress Ariana Grande at 91.81 percent, and American singer Taylor Swift at 91.64 percent. British model Jourdan Dunn scored 91.39 percent, while American TV personality Kim Kardashian received 91.28 percent. Indian actress Deepika Padukone is ranked ninth with a score of 91.22 percent, and South Korean model HoYeon Jung rounds out the list with 89.63 percent.