Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

NEET MDS 2024: SC refuses to postpone exams, extends internship cut-off date to…

Apple iPhone users in India under ‘high risk’, sensitive information may be leaked, government issues warning

Yodha public review: ‘Best action star’ Sidharth Malhotra impresses fans in 'paisa vasool' film

Foods to keep your kidneys healthy

Superfoods to reduce joint pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

This actress who was once a television host, now charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Nayanthara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not only the salaries of the actress have reached a new high, but they also charge a whopping amount for featuring in advertisements. One of the highest-paid actresses in India charged Rs 5 crore for a 50-second ad. 

The actress we are talking about has been impressed with her performances time and again. She earlier worked as a part-time model and television presenter before making her mark in the entertainment industry. She is none other than Nayanthara. 

According to a report in News18, Nayanthara charged Rs 5 crore for a 50-second advertisement for Tata Sky. The ad was shot over two days and was released in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The actress reportedly charged Rs 10 crore per film and enjoys a huge fan following not only in the south but all over  India. She started her journey as a television host. She made her TV debut with the show Chamayam, a fashion and lifestyle show which is hosted with her birth name Diana. She then made her big screen debut in the Malayalam film, Manassinakkare, which turned out to be a huge commercial success. 

She now lives a luxurious lifestyle and 4 luxurious homes, including one in Mumbai. She lives in a 4 BHK flat with her husband Vignesh and if the reports are to be believed, this flat is worth Rs 100 crore. Not only this, apart from the swanky car collection, the actress is also the owner of a luxurious private jet. 

 Last year, she made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's directorial Jawan. The actress' action-packed performance was well appreciated by the audience. She played the role of SRK's love interest and a cop and left fans amazed. 

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released on OTT. However, the film found itself in major controversy. The actress now has S Sashikanth's Tamil film The Test in the pipeline which also stars R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine along with others in key roles and is set for the Summer 2024 release.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai win 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beat Vidarbha by 169 runs

Rs 200 crore watch collection of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani

This laser weapon can destroy drones, hit coin from a kilometre, single fire costs...

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 16999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 51000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Murder Mubarak review: Homi Adajania's maddening puzzles, clues in Pankaj, Sara, Karisma-starrer will keep you hooked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement