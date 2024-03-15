Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

This actress who was once a television host, now charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad.

Not only the salaries of the actress have reached a new high, but they also charge a whopping amount for featuring in advertisements. One of the highest-paid actresses in India charged Rs 5 crore for a 50-second ad.

The actress we are talking about has been impressed with her performances time and again. She earlier worked as a part-time model and television presenter before making her mark in the entertainment industry. She is none other than Nayanthara.

According to a report in News18, Nayanthara charged Rs 5 crore for a 50-second advertisement for Tata Sky. The ad was shot over two days and was released in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The actress reportedly charged Rs 10 crore per film and enjoys a huge fan following not only in the south but all over India. She started her journey as a television host. She made her TV debut with the show Chamayam, a fashion and lifestyle show which is hosted with her birth name Diana. She then made her big screen debut in the Malayalam film, Manassinakkare, which turned out to be a huge commercial success.

She now lives a luxurious lifestyle and 4 luxurious homes, including one in Mumbai. She lives in a 4 BHK flat with her husband Vignesh and if the reports are to be believed, this flat is worth Rs 100 crore. Not only this, apart from the swanky car collection, the actress is also the owner of a luxurious private jet.

Last year, she made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's directorial Jawan. The actress' action-packed performance was well appreciated by the audience. She played the role of SRK's love interest and a cop and left fans amazed.

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, which was released on OTT. However, the film found itself in major controversy. The actress now has S Sashikanth's Tamil film The Test in the pipeline which also stars R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine along with others in key roles and is set for the Summer 2024 release.

