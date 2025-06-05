Sources close to the production revealed that he had hiked his fees last year, and he earned around Rs 250 crore for the 15-week season.

There was a time when only Bollywood stars took home massive paycheques. In the era of reality television shows and daily soaps, TV actors are equally earning staggering amounts.

There was a time when touching Rs 100 crore at the box office was considered a benchmark for a successful film. But with rising inflation and increasing production budgets, surprisingly, even TV actors are easily earning such figures.

Do you want to know who tops the list of highest-paid TV stars in India? If you its Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly or Amitabh Bachchan, then hold on, cause this may not be the truth.

Highest-paid TV stars in India in 2025

The highest-paying TV personality in India is none other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. According to HT, he earned a whopping Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. Sources close to the production revealed that Salman had hiked his fees last year, and he earned around Rs 250 crore for the 15-week season.

With Bigg Boss 19 and Bigg Boss OTT 4 coming up, there is a buzz that Salman might hike his fees even further in 2025.

Other top TV earners

Kapil Sharma reportedly earned around Rs 60 crore for The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1. Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore per episode for the last season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Among the female stars, Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode, making her the highest-paid actress in Indian TV. Social media sensation Jannat Zubair earns around Rs 18 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge.

