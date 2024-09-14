Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

This pan-India superstar reportedly earned Rs 275 crores for his upcoming film, making him the highest-paid Indian actor, surpassing records held by Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

The Indian cinema has several superstars who have charmed generations for decades. Their name in the title pulls the audience to cinemas. These superstars charge heavy acting fees for their presence. Stars such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas are among the highest-paid actors in India.

However, as per the latest reports, a superstar from the Tamil cinema will surpass their records, and become the highest-paid in India. This actor has reportedly charging Rs 275 crores for his film, beating other superstars in this race.

The highest-paid actor in India is...

Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil superstar whose latest movie, The Greatest of all Time is running strong at the cinemas is earning an astonishing Rs 275 crore acting fees for his next film, currently titled Thalapathy 69. As TOI, Filmibeat reported, Thalapathy Vijay has surpassed the records set by Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 250 crores) and Rajinikanth (Rs 220 crores).

About Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, currently titled Thalapathy 69 will be the final film of the Tamil superstar, and the makers have made a grand announcement of the film. In the upcoming film, Vijay has turned into a messiah, the 'torch-bearer of democracy'.

The producers of Thalapathy 69 dropped a new poster of the film, revealing crucial details about the film. Thalapathy 69 will be directed by H Vinoth (who directed Ajith Kumar in Valimai) with music from Anirudh. The film is scheduled for October 2025.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known simply as Vijay and fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, will unite with KVN Productions for his final film Thalapathy 69. In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced that Thalapathy 69 would be his final film. A part of his statement read, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

