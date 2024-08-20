Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

Here's all you need to know about Iman Esmail aka Imanvi, who is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Prabhas.

Prahas and director Hanu Raghavapudi are all set to collaborate with each other for a period film. The makers launched the film with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad last week. The filmmaker has roped in a new face for the female lead in Prabhas-starrer.

The new actress who is set to make her cinematic debut alongside Prabhas is a content creator and dance choreographer. She is none other than Iman Esmail aka Imanvi.

Who is Imanvi?

Imanvi is a dance choreographer and content creator with 856k Instagram followers and 1.82 million YouTube followers. Imanvi often holds workshops for the audience to teach them her viral choreographies. In 2020, her choreography for the song Ramta Jogi from Taal went viral. In 2023, a video of her dancing to Tum Tum from Enemy also went viral on Instagram. She has collaborated with several content creators for her dance videos.

Imanvi is from Los Angeles but was born in India. As per her IMDb page, her family hails from Karachi, Pakistan. Her father served in the Pakistani Army and later her family relocated to California when she was eight. Matrubhimi reports that she was born on October 20, 1995, in Delhi. She was a part of the short film Being Sa-rah, which shares the experience of a Pakistani immigrant. She played the titular character in the film.

Taking to dancer Eshani Patel on Pop Shift earlier this year, Imanvi opened up on how she chose dancing as a career and said, “Growing up I wasn’t formally trained (in dancing). But my mom would show me Rekha ji, Madhuri (Dixit) ji, Vyjayanthimala ji, all these evergreen, beautiful actresses, and she’d be like, look at their expressions. Look at how they move and the way they use classical movements in their choreography. I learned by watching because of her.”

About Imanvi's Telugu debut

Imanvi will star in the Telugu period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film. Apart from Prabhas, the film will also star Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Not every historical event resonates with our emotions and thoughts, but this story is written by a warrior to bring justice to people of his Mother Land. This historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s is the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world.”

