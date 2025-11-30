Meet Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath who went from homelessness to Bollywood fame: A look at music composer's journey

Roshan Lal Nagrath, Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, rose from poverty to become a famous Bollywood music composer. His talent and perseverance continue to inspire, and Hrithik carries forward his legacy.

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, comes from a family with a rich film and music legacy. But his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath, had a very difficult start in life. Roshan Lal was born in a small town and grew up in abject poverty. He once slept on a railroad platform because he had nowhere to live. He never gave up on his goals in spite of these obstacles.

Passion for music:

Roshan Lal, who had a strong passion for music, put a lot of effort into learning classical music and eventually developed into a gifted composer. When he joined the Bollywood music industry, his passion and commitment paid off. He wrote memorable songs that gained popularity throughout India over the years.

An inspiring journey:

Roshan Lal Nagrath’s journey is a true story of resilience and determination. From sleeping on a railway platform as a young boy to facing countless struggles, he never let his circumstances define him. With a passionate love for music, he developed his abilities, learned classical methods, and eventually established himself in the competitive world of Bollywood.

Millions of people were moved by his compositions, which made him one of the most well-known composers of his era. Roshan Lal demonstrated that even the most difficult challenges can be overcome by skill and tenacity. Numerous people are still motivated by his life story, which demonstrates that no dream is too big if one doesn't give up.

Carrying the legacy forward:

Hrithik Roshan continues the family tradition in Bollywood today, adding even more significance to his grandfather's story. Roshan Lal's life serves as a reminder that dreams can be realised with perseverance and hard work, regardless of how challenging the start may be.

Roshan Lal Nagrath's story demonstrates that talent, perseverance, and hard work can overcome any obstacle. His life inspires millions, and Hrithik Roshan carries on his legacy. He went from poverty to Bollywood fame.