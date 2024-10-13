In 2020, this actress took part in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 but was evicted on the 14th day.

Rajini Chandym actress who is mainly known for her work in Malayalam cinema, made her debut in the 2016 film Oru Muthassi Gadha. In 2020, she took part in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 but was evicted on the 14th day.

However, she made headlines when her photos in 2020 went viral. Her pictures left the internet divided as she looked 'too sexy' at 69. In a small Kerala village, the 73-year-old housewife known for her colourful sarees was approached by Athira Joy, a young photographer with a creative vision.

According to BBC, Athira wanted to capture Mrs. Chandy's beauty in a new way, so she styled her in trendy outfits like jumpsuits and distressed jeans, even adding crowns of fresh flowers from her garden. At that time she was 69.

The photoshoot, which showcased Mrs. Chandy’s spirit, quickly grabbed attention online. While many praised her as "bold and beautiful," some in the conservative community criticised her. Despite the mixed reactions, Mrs. Chandy felt empowered and decided to use her newfound platform for good.

She started workshops in her garden, bringing local women together to share their stories and explore their identities beyond traditional roles. This inspired many to embrace their individuality, leading to a colorful transformation in the village as women began to experiment with their styles.

Mrs. Chandy became a symbol of change, encouraging others to be confident and true to themselves, sparking a movement that celebrated diversity and self-expression in her community.

Ms. Joy was drawn to the actress because she saw how different she was from her own mother. According to BBC, In 2021, she said, "Indian women spend their lives caged in this system of marriage and raising a family. Most give up on life once they reach 60. They become nannies to their grandchildren." While she 65-year-old motheris "a typical Indian woman who suffers from all sorts of health issues that 60 plus women face. But Rajini is different - she takes care of herself, she's fit, she's bold, she's beautiful, she's fashionable. She's 69, but in her mind, she's 29, just like me."

Mrs. Chandy has always been a standout figure in traditional Keralan society. After returning to Kerala in 1995 from Mumbai, where her husband worked, she shocked many by wearing jeans and lipstick, even facing reprimand for a sleeveless blouse. In recent years, she has gained attention for her unconventional choices, including her acting debut at 65 in the Malayalam comedy-drama Oru Muthassi Gadha.

Since then, she has appeared in two more films and participated in Bigg Boss Season 2. Mrs. Chandy hopes her recent photoshoot will inspire older people to realize that they can still enjoy life.

Mrs. Chandy emphasized that many young couples sacrificed their dreams while raising children, often feeling too old to chase them later due to societal expectations. She believed in pursuing what brought joy, as long as it didn’t hurt anyone. After fulfilling her family obligations, she focused on her happiness, such as learning to play the drums for fun.

When photographer Athira Joy proposed a photoshoot, she felt no hesitation about wearing Western clothes, recalling her youthful style and mentioning a swimsuit photo. The shoot became a celebration of her vibrant spirit.

She found Athira's proposal intriguing, recalling how she had always admired well-dressed older women during her travels. However, she said she would only proceed if her husband approved. When Athira asked him for permission, he replied, "It's her life. If she wants to do it, I'm fine with that."

Mrs. Chandy was initially "shocked" when she saw the clothes Athira had rented from a local boutique. "I hadn't dressed in such a sexy way in a long time. But once I tried them on, I felt okay."

The photoshoot, consisting of 20 images, took place at her spacious home in Kochi towards the end of the previous month.