He amassed a staggering net worth of $8.3 billion as of May 2025, in a career span of five decades, as per Forbes magazine.

Hollywood has a rich legacy, with singers, actors, filmmakers and other artists continuously elevating their craft, net worth and popularity. While common perception says that whoever is popular would have more wealth and in that case, names like Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce other popular names come to mind. Well, the truth is none of these stars are even close to this Hollywood heavyweight in terms of wealth. He is David Geffen.

David, a film producer, record executive, and media proprietor, amassed a staggering net worth of $8.3 billion as of May 2025, in a career span of five decades, as per Forbes magazine. He far surpasses industry heavyweights like Mark Cuban, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg, who have net worths ranging from $5.3 to $5.7 billion. The net worths of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, with $3.1 billion, and Jay-Z, the world's wealthiest musician at $2.5 billion, can’t match Geffen's fortune. Combining the fortunes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Tom Cruise would still amount to less than a quarter of Geffen's wealth.

Geffen has founded several successful record labels and owns one of the biggest studios in Hollywood which is DreamWorks. His incredible journey began humbly as a teenage extra. In the late 1960s, he was conquered to be a talent manager, further co-founding Asylum Records in 1971. He signed legends like the Eagles, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan under his label. Furthermore, the launch of Geffen Records in 1980, became home to icons such as Cher, Neil Young, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, and Nirvana.

Beyond music studios, Geffen founded the Geffen Film Company in 1982. He began to produce cult classics like Beetlejuice and Broadway hits like Dreamgirls and Cats. In 1994, he joined forces with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg to create DreamWorks SKG, the powerhouse studio behind high-profile movies like Transformers, Shrek, Gladiator, American Beauty and Saving Private Ryan.



Geffen's personal life has been quite the rollercoaster, as he was quite defensive about his sexuality. He dated American singer Cher in the 1970s, their 18-month relationship began in 1973, and they made their public debut at the Grammy Awards in 1974. After Cher left, Geffen came out as gay in 1992 and even linked to Keanu Reeves. In a surprising turn, he married 30-year-old Donovan Michaels in 2023 but filed for divorce just two years later in May 2025.