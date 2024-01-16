Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

The superstar reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore for a film, depending on his role. For a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer', Mohanlal reportedly charged Rs 8 crore.

Malayalam cinema has stood its ground despite immense competition and continues to entertain viewers with relevant films. Many successful Bollywood films are also remakes of Malayalam classics. Malayalam industry has many superstars such as Mohanlal and Mammootty who are not only popular among fans but are also one of the richest and highest-paid actors in India. Other popular actors from the Malayalam films include Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, and Tovino Thomas. But, do you know who is the highest-paid Malayalam actor?

According to media reports, Mohanlal is the highest-paid Malayalam actor. The superstar reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore for a film, depending on his role. For a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer', Mohanlal reportedly charged Rs 8 crore.

Mohanlal's estimated net worth is Rs 376 crore. Mohanlal has been a part of the film industry for over 40 years and has done more than 400 films. He is considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K. Balaji, on April 28, 1988. The couple has two children – Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya Mohanlal.

Here's what other Malayalam actors reportedly charge for one film

Mammootty - Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film, depending on his role

Dulquer Salmaan - Between Rs 3 crore and Rs 8 crore for a movie.

'Salaar' actor Prithviraj Sukumaran - Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore per movie

'Pushpa 2' actor Fahadh Faasil - Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 6 crore per film

Tovino Thomas - Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore per movie, according to IMDb.

