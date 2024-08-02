Twitter
Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate

HanumanKind, a rapper from Kerala has become a global sensation for his rap 'Big Dawgs' but is now facing vile racist comments too

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Meet HanumanKind, rapper who shot 'insanely risky' viral music video 'Big Dawgs' in maut ka kuan, now facing racist hate
HanumanKind in 'Big Dawgs'
‘Big Dawgs’ isn’t your usual single. For one, it is by an Indian rapper – HanumanKind – but it is in English. That makes it part of a niche of Indian hip hop that is away from mainstream. Then, its music video, shot inside a well of death (the infamous Indian maut ka kuan) has been both loved and criticised worldwide. The song and its artiste HanumanKind have been going viral worldover since it was launched three weeks ago.

What is ‘Big Dawgs’?

‘Big Dawgs’ is an English language rap by HanumanKind featuring Kalmi. The rap has been written, composed, and performed by HanumanKind himself, pushed with the phrase: “Pushing culture baby, got that product you can’t measure”. Its USP is the insane music video shot inside a maut ka kuan with HanumanKind standing in the middle as bikes and Maruti 800 perform stunts around him. Directed by Bijoy Shetty with photography by Abhinay Pandit, the video even features HanumanKind in the car as it performs dangerous stunts. Various commenters have called the video ‘insanely risky’ and praised the artiste for pushing the envelope.

Why is ‘Big Dawgs’ such a big deal?

The beat and the rhythm of the rap have been praised by fans not just in India but globally. The song has been featured in lists as far as Nigeria, UK, the USA, Iraq, Brazil, and even Fiji. The music video is also getting appreciation globally. The song has been used on social media by even the official account of FIFA and earned praise from billionaire Anand Mahindra no less.

How did the rap’s popularity lead to racist hate for HanumanKind

HanumanKind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, is from Kerala and moved to Texas when he was young and later settled in Bengaluru. He has been a popular name in Malayalee rap known for his impactful lyrics. He is known as one of the most prominent Indian artistes who rap in English. As soon as ‘Big Dawgs’ went viral worldwide, many praised the song. But others sent hate HanumanKind’s way as well, mocking him and Indians as a whole. However, the artiste himself seems to be unaffected by the small fraction of negativity as the song continues to garner love worldwide. So far, ‘Big Dawgs’ has nearly 8 million views on YouTube.

