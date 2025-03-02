Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee with Asha Bhonsle collaboration goes back to 2006 when they released a song, ‘Your’e the one’ during the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Collaborations in entertainment industry is very common where we see actors and musicians making video songs together, however, there was one collaboration which was unique in its own way, where a foreign cricketer collaborated with a legendry Indian singer.

This collaboration saw former Australian cricketer Brett Lee come together with Asha Bhonsle. Their collaboration goes back to 2006 when they released a song, ‘Your’e the one’ during the 2006 Champions Trophy which took place in India. A very interesting aspect of the music video was that Brett Lee wrote the lyrics of the song in just 30 minutes between practice sessions.

Story behind the song

The story of the music video song is set in a romantic background where a foreigner, played by Lee, is trying to impress an Indian girl by showing his music skills- playing guitar and singing. Asha Bhosle too stars in the video and plays the role of an instructor, who teaches Hindi to Lee to help him impress the girl.

The song was a massive success among music lovers and made it to the top five on the music charts of popular FM station Radio City. Talking to Reuters, Asha Bhonsle praised Brett Lee and shared her experience with working with him. “My family has always followed cricket avidly, so recording with Brett Lee was exciting. He is a charming person.”

Brett Lee’s music connection

Lee is the bassist and vocalist of the rock band Six & Out. After a brief split, they reunited in 2024. Lee also founded the Mewsic Foundation in India, using music to support underprivileged children. Additionally, he made his Bollywood debut in the 2015 film 'Unindian'.

Asha Bhonsle is a legendary singer with an 8-decade career, recording songs in multiple languages. Her numerous awards include the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and a Guinness World Record for most-recorded artist.

Who is Brett Lee

Brett Lee is a cricket legend and one of the most feared fast bowlers, with over 700 international wickets. He achieved rare hat-tricks in ODI and T20I formats and won multiple titles with Australia, including the Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.