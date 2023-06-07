Meet first Bollywood actor to headline his OTT debut and it’s not Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi or Saif Ali Khan

Meet first Bollywood actor to make OTT debut as lead and its not Pankaj Tripathi or Manoj Bajpayee

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, the entertainment industry was one of the most affected as theatres were shut down. This was the time of OTT’s rise and now many Bollywood actors are making their debut on the OTT platform.

From Saif Ali Khan to Manoj Bajpayee and Abhishek Bachchan, many Bollywood actors have impressed fans with their performances on the OTT platform. However, there is an actor who made his OTT debut even before it became a fashion. The Bollywood actor made his debut in 2015 however, rose to fame with his performance in one of the latest series.

The first Bollywood actor to debut on OTT is none other than Ali Fazal. The actor made his debut with the web series Bang Bajaa Baaraat starring Angira Dhar, Ayesha Raza, and Shernaz Patel among others in key roles. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the web series was released in 2015 on Amazon Prime Video.

Ali Fazal made his Bollywood debut with a small cameo in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. The actor then appeared in several movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi, Khamoshiyan, Fukrey, etc. He also featured in the Hollywood film Furious 7.

The actor rose to fame with his stellar performance as Guddu Pandit in the crime thriller Mirzapur which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rashika Dugal, and Harshita Gaur among others.

He will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. The movie is scheduled to release on December 8. Other than this, he also has the Hollywood spy thriller Kandahar in the pipeline.