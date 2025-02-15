Actress-stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, popularly known by her stage name "Fearless Nadia", took the Indian film industry by storm with her iconic role in Hunterwali - released in 1935 - the era of British.

Till this date, Fearless Nadis is recognised as an epitome of courage, strength and resilience. Let's discover more about her.

Who is Fearless Nadia?

Originally hailing from Australia, Mary Ann Evans mesmerised audiences with her bold stunts and fearless persona. Dressed in a cape, leather shorts, and knee-high booths, she carried a whip, symbolising confidence and strength. This is how she earned her nickname "Hunterwali".

She was born in Perth, Australia to a Greek mother and a British father. Evans came to India in 1911 with her father. After his demise, Evans and her family settled in Mumbai (then Bombay). As per a report by BBC, Evans grew up learning dance and horse-riding. She also used to perform with a Russian ballet troupe and toured with a circus.

She kept working in various theatres and circus across India, displaying her unmatchable talent. It was in the 1930s when Bollywood director - JBH Wadia - recognised her talent and decided to cast her in movies.

Although she initially played small roles by Wadia Movietone, the studio founded by JBH Wadia and his brother Homi, her breakthrough came in 1935 with Hunterwali - where she portrayed an avenging princess-turned-masked vigilante seeking justice for her father's death.

The 1935 film was a blockbuster, attracting audiences to theatres in large numbers, catapulting Evans to stardom. By 1940, she earned recognition as Bollywood's leading female star.

An icon

Fearless Nadia died in 1996, shortly after her 88th birth anniversary. She is known as one of the few foreigners who ruled the Indian cinema, inspiring generations of women through her portrayal of resilient characters.