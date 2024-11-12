ENTERTAINMENT
The 47-year-old is one of the most renowned gynaecologists and obstetricians in Hyderabad.
Director Krish Jagarlamudi tied the knot for the second time on November 11. Jagarlamudi married Hyderabad-based Dr Priti Challa in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad. He is known for films like Vedam, Gabbar Is Back and Manikarnika in which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut played the lead role.
The couple also posted a video to announce the news. On behalf of Priti and Jagarlamudi, Dr Priti's team posted the video on Instagram with the following caption, “Today, we celebrate a beautiful new chapter in the life of Dr. Priti Challa. As she steps into this journey of love and companionship, we wish her endless joy, laughter, and togetherness. May this union bring her as much happiness as she brings to the lives of her patients every day."
Who is Dr Priti Challa?
Dr Priti Challa is a fourth-generation doctor from her family. She is a native of Hyderabad. The 47-year-old is one of the most renowned gynaecologists and obstetricians in the city. Priti has been in practice since 2007. She holds an undergraduate degree of MBBS from Sri Ramachandra University in Chennai. She also pursued her MS in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the same institution. Dr Priti did her schooling at Saint Ann’s High School.
Her dream to become a doctor was fulfilled when she took over her family’s hospital, Challa Hospital, in Guntur. The healthcare infrastructure was established by her grandparents in 1984. She often shares updates about health and lifestyle on her Instagram handle. She has 9,590 followers on the platform.
