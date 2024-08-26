Twitter
Meet DJ Yogii: The man who has had the Bollywood dancing to his beats

Yogii has been a performer at many celebrity events and has played at the weddings of singers Neha Kakkar, Milind Gaba, Krishna Mukherjee and Akhil Sachdeva.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Meet DJ Yogii: The man who has had the Bollywood dancing to his beats
Hailing from New Delhi, DJ Yogii is one of the most popular DJs in the entire India today, performing at the biggest of parties and events. His beats have got the entire nation grooving to them, but not just the common public, Yogii has become the favourite of many B-Town celebrities too. 

Yogii has been a performer at many celebrity events and has played at the weddings of singers Neha Kakkar, Milind Gaba, Krishna Mukherjee and Akhil Sachdeva. He was also the DJ at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding, Harrdy Sandhu’s sister and Sagar Bhatia’s sister’s wedding as well.

Apart from the private functions, DJ Yogii did a concert with AP Dhillon in Goa in front of an audience of over 10000. He also performed with Badshah in Bhubaneswhar in front of 18000 people, with Armaan Malik in the Rajiv Gandhi stadium for 30000 people and with Sagar Shatia in Mumbai for 8000 people. He also had his solo show in the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where he played for an audience of over 12000 people. 

With so many high-profile events and concerts to his credit, ask Yogii what his favourite part about being a DJ is and he says, “My favourite part is when you see people smiling. I feel blessed that I can create memories for them.” The DJ adds that he plans to make some more new music and his aim is to perform in the top 5 music festivals of the world and take India to the world map.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
