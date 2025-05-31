Suriya and Jyotika's daughter is now high school graduate, and the star couple can't control their excitement. Read on to know more about her.

Suriya and Jyotika are having a proud parent moment as their daughter, Diya, just graduated from school. It was a special day for the whole family, and both Suriya and Jyotika were clearly emotional and happy.

Jyotika shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a video from Diya’s graduation ceremony. Along with it, she wrote, "PROUD. May your choices reflect your hopes and not your fears. All the very best, Diya. Amma and Appa's blessings forever."

She also put up a bunch of photos on her Instagram Stories, showing sweet moments from the celebration. There were pictures with family, teachers, and a special woman who has been with Diya since her kindergarten days. In one of the posts, Jyotika wrote, "Tassel worth the hassle! Proud of you, my girl!" There was also a lovely family photo featuring Suriya and Diya.

Another heartwarming photo showed Diya with both sets of her grandparents. Jyotika added the caption, "Proud grandparents." She didn’t forget Diya’s teacher either. Sharing a message for her, Jyotika wrote, "A good teacher is like a candle - she consumes herself to light the way for others! Thank you, Angie, for illuminating Diya's path."

For the unversed, Diya was born on August 10, 2007. Diya is the couple's first child. Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006. Three years after Diya, Suriya and Jyothika were blessed with a boy, Dev, in 2010.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Retro, a romantic action film directed by Karthik Subbaraj, where he starred alongside Pooja Hegde. The story follows Paarivel Kannan, an adopted son of a gangster who wants to move away from his violent past.

Jyotika, meanwhile, appeared in Dabba Cartel, a film about a group of women secretly running a drug business while pretending it’s a food delivery service. The movie also features Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.