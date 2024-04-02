Twitter
Meet director, who has written blockbusters grossing Rs 5000 crore for Salman Khan, Ram Charan, NTR, Prabhas; son is...

The celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad has written blockbusters like RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and the two Baahubali films. He is the father of the famous director SS Rajamouli.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 10:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Director and screenwriter whose films have grossed over Rs 5000 crore
From the legendary screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed to the superhit duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, there have been many renowned screenwriters in the history of Indian cinema. These writers have penned some of the all-time greatest classics, and we are going to talk about one such screenwriter and filmmaker, whose films have grossed more than Rs 5000 crore at the worldwide box office.

He is none other than Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli. Born as Koduri Viswa Vijayendra Prasad in the town of Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh in 1942, Prasad is known for writing blockbusters such as the Baahubali films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR. He is known for transcending regional boundaries and instilling nationalistic spirit through his writing.

Vijayendra's son is none other than SS Rajamouli, who has directed most of the scripts written by his father. The two Baahubali films, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, grossed Rs 2438 crore worldwide (Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs 650 crore in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 1788 crore in 2017). Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the Oscar-winning film RRR collected Rs 1230 crore globally in 2022. The 2009 release Magadheera, also starring Ram Charan, had grossed Rs 153 crore at the global box office collection.

Prasad has also written the script for the 2015 comedy drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kabir Khan directorial starred Salman Khan,  Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, and earned Rs 922 crore globally. Another major hit written by Prasad includes Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2017 action-thriller Mersal, which grossed Rs 264 crore worldwide. These six films have collectively grossed over Rs 5000 crore at the box office worldwide (All box office figures taken from Sacnilk).

Vijayendra Prasad has himself directed four Telugu films namely Ardhang (1996), Sri Krishna 2006 (2006), Rajanna (2011), and Srivalli (2017). The veteran writer's next film is his son Rajamouli's action adventure with Mahesh Babu. Prasad has also stated in his several interviews in the past few years that he is working on writing sequels of RRR and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In 2022, he was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

