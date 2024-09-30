Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Bengaluru woman wins Rs… just by sleeping, know how

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Sri Lanka's new leadership and India's strategic concerns

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj takes one-handed blinder, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate, netizens say...

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate, netizens say...

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

5 success mantras to learn from Mukesh Ambani

5 success mantras to learn from Mukesh Ambani

7 things you should avoid eating after having ice cream

7 things you should avoid eating after having ice cream

What level of uric acid is dangerous in females?

What level of uric acid is dangerous in females?

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण �वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Hemanth M. Rao, the director who lashed out at IIFA, gained fame with his directorial debut, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016).

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’
Hemanth Rao
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao had an unpleasant experience at this year's IIFA Awards. He complained that despite being invited and made to wait until 3 AM, he did not receive an award. Hemanth described the incident as "extremely disrespectful," explaining that he wasn't upset about not winning, but rather about having his time wasted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hemanth (@hemanthrao11)

Rao, known for directing the 2023 hit Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, took to Instagram to express his frustration with IIFA. He criticised the event for the way he was treated and shared his disappointment about the experience. The filmmaker penned a long note and wrote, "The whole IIFA experience was such a massive inconvenience and extremely disrespectful. I’ve been in this business for over a decade and this wasn't my first stint at award shows. It has always been a case where the winners are flown in and hosted for the event. For context, I was sat till 3 AM in the morning only to realize there was no award. The same happened to my Music Director: Charan Raj." 

He further added, "it's your award. You can give it to whoever you want to. That's your choice!! I haven’t won MANY awards and haven't lost sleep over it, so these grapes aren't sour. If all the other nominees were invited and one winner emerged out of it. I wouldn't bother getting irritated. Also, the format this year was just to hand out the award. The nominees weren’t even mentioned."

"Maybe it's been a while for you and your team to realize it. Your award shows run on the talent that you put on your stage. NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. I don't need your award to enjoy the best job in the world. Next time you need me on your stage… and TRUST ME...you will. Take your award and keep it where the sun doesn't shine. Everything has a silver lining. Mine was to see several of my team members go up on stage and receive a bunch of awards. It wasn't a complete waste of time," he concluded. 

Hemanth M. Rao is an Indian film director and screenwriter known for his work in Kannada cinema. He gained fame with his directorial debut, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), which was a significant success.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

Amid cheating rumours on Ritu Rathee, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video

Amid cheating rumours on Ritu Rathee, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement