Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly ended his 10-year partnership with his manager. As per The Hollywood Reporter India, Diljit has decided to part ways with his close friend and manager, Sonali Singh, who played a big role in his global success.

The report also says that Sonali has unfollowed Diljit on Instagram and is no longer managing his work. Sonali Singh helped a lot in making Diljit Dosanjh successful. In 2024, Billboard’s Women in Music list gave her the title of Global Manager of the Year.

A source told THR India, “This is a big change for people who have followed Diljit’s journey. No one expected it, but things are not going well between them professionally. Sonali has unfollowed him on Instagram and is no longer handling his work.”

The report also mentioned that Diljit Dosanjh’s schedule has become messy, with frequent changes in his film plans. This sudden split has led to many rumours in the industry, but the real reason is still unknown. So far, neither Diljit nor Sonali have spoken about or confirmed the news.

Sonali Singh started working with Diljit Dosanjh over ten years ago when she was a marketing executive on a multi-artist album called Bhangra Paa Mittra (2013), where Diljit was the main artist. Since then, Diljit has often spoken about how much she has helped in his success.

In other news, Diljit Dosanjh attended the MET Gala 2025 earlier this month. He was inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala and wore a stunning white suit with a flowing drape. He completed the look with a royal-style headpiece and a beautiful green-and-white stone necklace. His drape also had an embroidered map of Punjab in Gurmukhi script, which impressed many fashion lovers.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in Border 2, where he will star alongside Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and others.