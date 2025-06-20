Having known each other for 22 years, Diana Penty said she doesn’t feel the urgency to get married with her live-in partner.

Cocktail fame actress Diana Penty has recently opened up about her relationship status, admitting that she is not single. The actress went on to reveal that she has been ‘married’ in mind for 12 years with her live-in partner Harsh Sagar. Having known each other for 22 years, the actress said she doesn’t feel the urgency to get married. She mentioned that both families are quite respectful towards their arrangement. "I am not single. I will not go on a rooftop and shout about it, but my partner and I have been together for 12 years, and we've known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though I am not married, in my head I am. It's the same thing because you're respecting the relationship in the same way,” Diana said during an interview with Hauterrfly.



She continued, "Both our families are very chill, and they respect what we have. Their priority is our happiness. It's not like we don't like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a dog together, so there's no rush. It's pretty much like being married, just that it's not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him.”

Who is Harsh Sagar?

Harsh is a diamond merchant and has a connection with the film industry. He is reportedly film director Chandra Barot's nephew. He has an Instagram page having 12 posts and 2252 followers. However, he has kept his account private. In 2023, Diana took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Harsh to wish him on his birthday. "It’s HS day!! Happy Birthday to my partner in ̶c̶r̶i̶m̶e̶-LIFE!! Wishing you the best year ever. Love you @harshsagar." However, she never officially confirmed that she is dating him.



Diana Penty on work front

Meanwhile, Diana Penty was a model before she made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Cocktail (2012). Over the years, she has been part of several films, including Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Lucknow Central (2017), Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran(2018), and Shiddat (2021). She also featured in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Her latest release is Detective Sherdil alongside Diljit Dosanjh.