Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Home

Entertainment

A debutant actress once beat stars Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut in auditions and went on to become a pan-India star

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Malavika Mohanan
In 2016, noted Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi was in India in an attempt to make a spiritual successor to his 1997 classic Children of Heaven. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker wanted to set the film in India and cast Indian actors in it. Naturally, the whole of Bollywood wanted to be a part of this effort. Many big stars tried their luck for the bigger parts. But in the end, two debutants were cast, beating some illustrious names in the process. The film was called Beyond the Clouds and it launched two promising actors, both stars today.

The debutant actress who beat superstars

After casting Ishaan Khatter to play one of the leads of the film, Majid Majidi was initially in talks with Kangana Ranaut to play the character’s sister. Even though both felt keen, the dotted line was never signed. In time, Deepika Padukone also auditioned for the role along with a number of other emerging actresses. Among them was Malavika Mohanan. At that point, the 23-year-old had worked in two Malayalam films only and was a newcomer in Hindi cinema. But despite this, her auditioned impressed Majidi and she was cast over Deepika and Kangana. Beyond the Clouds released in 2017 to critical acclaim.

Malavika Mohanan’s subsequent career

In 2019, Malavika worked in her first high-profile commercial film when she bagged a supporting role in Rajinikanth-starrer Petta. She was next seen in an even bigger hit – Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Earlier this year, she again found a box office hit as she co-starred with Vikram in Thangalaan, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.

Malavika Mohanan’s pan-India stardom

Already an established name in Malayalam and Tamil film industries, Malavika is now expanding her horizons beyond these two industries. Later this year, she will make her comeback to Bollywood after seven years with the action flick Yudhra, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. Then, in 2025, she will make her Telugu debut opposite superstar Prabhas in Raja Saab.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
