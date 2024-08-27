Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

The daughter of a Pakistani Army officer, an influencer and dancer, Imanvi is Prabhas' new heroine in a big-budget pan-India film

Last week, Telugu superstar Prabhas announced the details of one of his upcoming films. The actor, basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, confirmed that he would be collaborating with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi for a yet-untitled film that has been referred to as #PrabhasHanu. But more than the collab, what raised eyebrows was the lead actress of the film – the little-known social media influencer and dancer Imanvi, who will be making her debut.

Who is Imanvi?

Imanvi, whose real name is Iman Esmail, is a dancer and content creator, who has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 900k followers on Instagram. She first gained fame in 2020 during the pandemic after a video of her dance on Taal’s song ‘Ramta Jogi’ went viral. Last year, she gained a lot of popularity in India with a viral video of her dancing to ‘Tum Tum’ from Enemy. As per reports, the song and her subsequent videos led to a lot of interest from Telugu and Tamil filmmakers in her.

Imanvi’s early life and family

Although Imanvi was born in India in 1995, she moved to the US when she was eight years old. Her family traces its roots to Pakistan. As per reports, her father was on officer in the Pakistani Army and hails from Karachi, while her mother is reported to be from India. She was a part of the short film Being Sa-rah, which shares the experience of a Pakistani immigrant. She played the titular character in the film. Earlier this year, in a conversation with Pop Shift, Imanvi revealed that although she wasn’t formally trained in dancing, she learnt watching videos of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Vyjayanthimala.

All about Imanvi’s film debut with Prabhas

Imanvi’s debut film is billed as a period drama. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Prabhas in the lead, along with Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. The film was officially launched with a pooja in Hyderabad last week when the team. As per IMDb, the film’s synopsis reads: “Not every historical event resonates with our emotions and thoughts, but this story is written by a warrior to bring justice to people of his Mother Land. This historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s is the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world.” The film does not have a title or release date and is set to begin filming this year.

