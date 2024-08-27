Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of eating banana regularly

Benefits of eating banana regularly

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

The daughter of a Pakistani Army officer, an influencer and dancer, Imanvi is Prabhas' new heroine in a big-budget pan-India film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...
Imanvi aka Iman Esmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Last week, Telugu superstar Prabhas announced the details of one of his upcoming films. The actor, basking in the success of Kalki 2898 AD, confirmed that he would be collaborating with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi for a yet-untitled film that has been referred to as #PrabhasHanu. But more than the collab, what raised eyebrows was the lead actress of the film – the little-known social media influencer and dancer Imanvi, who will be making her debut.

Who is Imanvi?

Imanvi, whose real name is Iman Esmail, is a dancer and content creator, who has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 900k followers on Instagram. She first gained fame in 2020 during the pandemic after a video of her dance on Taal’s song ‘Ramta Jogi’ went viral. Last year, she gained a lot of popularity in India with a viral video of her dancing to ‘Tum Tum’ from Enemy. As per reports, the song and her subsequent videos led to a lot of interest from Telugu and Tamil filmmakers in her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imanvi (@imanvi1013)

Imanvi’s early life and family

Although Imanvi was born in India in 1995, she moved to the US when she was eight years old. Her family traces its roots to Pakistan. As per reports, her father was on officer in the Pakistani Army and hails from Karachi, while her mother is reported to be from India. She was a part of the short film Being Sa-rah, which shares the experience of a Pakistani immigrant. She played the titular character in the film. Earlier this year, in a conversation with Pop Shift, Imanvi revealed that although she wasn’t formally trained in dancing, she learnt watching videos of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, and Vyjayanthimala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imanvi (@imanvi1013)

All about Imanvi’s film debut with Prabhas

Imanvi’s debut film is billed as a period drama. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Prabhas in the lead, along with Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. The film was officially launched with a pooja in Hyderabad last week when the team. As per IMDb, the film’s synopsis reads: “Not every historical event resonates with our emotions and thoughts, but this story is written by a warrior to bring justice to people of his Mother Land. This historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s is the tale of a warrior who rose from the shadows, emerging from a society that believed war was the only answer to the buried injustices and forgotten truths that history kept hidden from the world.” The film does not have a title or release date and is set to begin filming this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement