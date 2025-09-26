Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavish Bandra home and more

After Rahul Dravid's exit, former Sri Lankan cricketer to serve as head coach for Rajasthan Royals, his name is...

This Maharani organises world's 'best' Garba at world's largest house; slays ghagra-choli look, her name is...; check pics

As India's Agni-Prime missile launch, know about world’s top 10 most powerful missiles; among China, Russia, US, who dominates in power?

Aamir Khan becomes emotional on Zubeen Garg's demise, pens heartfelt note for 'Ya Ali' singer: 'His voice will remain unmatched'

Weather update: Monsoon withdraws from Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts rains, cloudy skies, thunderstorms in THESE states; Check here

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand slams 'besharam, badtameez' Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna calls Zeishan, Shehbaz 'hypocrite' for.. | Viral video

PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of Bihar polls; know about scheme, it’s benefits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle

Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his c

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavish Bandra home and more

Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...

In the 1990s, Madhuri Dixit’s rumored romance with a leading cricketer grabbed headlines, but the relationship ended abruptly after his career was derailed by controversy.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood and cricket have shared an inseparable bond for decades. The glamour of films and the thrill of cricket have often overlapped, creating iconic love stories that captured the nation’s imagination. From endorsement deals to film offers, cricketers who attained stardom often found themselves drawn into the world of cinema. Along the way, sparks frequently flew between leading ladies of Bollywood and cricketing heroes. One such romance that once dominated headlines in the 1990s was that of Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and stylish Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Chance encounter that sparked rumours

Untitled-design-1

The story began when both stars were at the top of their game. Madhuri was the undisputed queen of Bollywood, delivering back-to-back blockbusters, while Ajay was one of India’s most admired cricketers. The two reportedly met during a photoshoot, and the chemistry between them was undeniable. At the time, Ajay was exploring possibilities in films, and whispers suggested that Madhuri was keen to support him by opening doors in the industry. Their growing closeness soon became the talk of the town.

Prince of cricket

Ajay Jadeja wasn’t just a sports star; he belonged to the royal family of Nawanagar in Gujarat. His lineage traced back to the celebrated cricketer Duleepsinhji, after whom the Duleep Trophy is named. With charm, elegance, and a fearless playing style, Ajay quickly became one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cricket in the 90s. Fans adored his agile fielding and stylish batting, especially his unforgettable performance against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

On the other side was Madhuri Dixit, who redefined stardom in Bollywood. Films like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Khalnayak, and Dil To Pagal Hai established her as one of the most bankable actresses of her era. With her dazzling smile, impeccable dance skills, and unmatched screen presence, she became the highest-paid actress of the 1990s. Beyond films, she was also admired as a trained Kathak dancer. In 1999, Madhuri surprised her fans by marrying Dr. Shriram Nene and moving to the U.S., where she later embraced motherhood.

Untitled-design-2

Love story cut short

Though the relationship between Madhuri and Ajay created waves, it never reached its happy ending. At the peak of his career, Ajay’s world turned upside down when his name was linked to the infamous match-fixing scandal alongside Mohammad Azharuddin. The controversy not only cost him his place in the national team but also cast a shadow over his personal life. He was handed a five-year ban, which was eventually lifted by the Delhi High Court in 2003, but the damage had been done. By then, his romance with Madhuri had quietly faded into history.

Ajay eventually shifted his focus to commentary, television reality shows, and even tried acting in Bollywood films. While his post-cricket ventures kept him in the spotlight, fans still remember him most fondly as one of India’s sharpest fielders and a charismatic leader on the field.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status, shops vandalised, vehicles torched, several injured, Watch
Communal clash erupts in Gujarat during Garba over social media status...
Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in coming days, check here to know details
Mumbai braces for more rain: Orange alert issued as IMD predicts heavy rainfall
Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint
Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s
BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...
Delhi HC supports AR Rahman in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute
BIG boost for Noida, Greater Noida: PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE