Meet cricketer, once allegedly dated Madhuri Dixit, one controversy ruined his career, still owns Rs 1,450 crore net worth; he is...

In the 1990s, Madhuri Dixit’s rumored romance with a leading cricketer grabbed headlines, but the relationship ended abruptly after his career was derailed by controversy.

Bollywood and cricket have shared an inseparable bond for decades. The glamour of films and the thrill of cricket have often overlapped, creating iconic love stories that captured the nation’s imagination. From endorsement deals to film offers, cricketers who attained stardom often found themselves drawn into the world of cinema. Along the way, sparks frequently flew between leading ladies of Bollywood and cricketing heroes. One such romance that once dominated headlines in the 1990s was that of Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and stylish Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Chance encounter that sparked rumours

The story began when both stars were at the top of their game. Madhuri was the undisputed queen of Bollywood, delivering back-to-back blockbusters, while Ajay was one of India’s most admired cricketers. The two reportedly met during a photoshoot, and the chemistry between them was undeniable. At the time, Ajay was exploring possibilities in films, and whispers suggested that Madhuri was keen to support him by opening doors in the industry. Their growing closeness soon became the talk of the town.

Prince of cricket

Ajay Jadeja wasn’t just a sports star; he belonged to the royal family of Nawanagar in Gujarat. His lineage traced back to the celebrated cricketer Duleepsinhji, after whom the Duleep Trophy is named. With charm, elegance, and a fearless playing style, Ajay quickly became one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cricket in the 90s. Fans adored his agile fielding and stylish batting, especially his unforgettable performance against Pakistan in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

On the other side was Madhuri Dixit, who redefined stardom in Bollywood. Films like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Khalnayak, and Dil To Pagal Hai established her as one of the most bankable actresses of her era. With her dazzling smile, impeccable dance skills, and unmatched screen presence, she became the highest-paid actress of the 1990s. Beyond films, she was also admired as a trained Kathak dancer. In 1999, Madhuri surprised her fans by marrying Dr. Shriram Nene and moving to the U.S., where she later embraced motherhood.

Love story cut short

Though the relationship between Madhuri and Ajay created waves, it never reached its happy ending. At the peak of his career, Ajay’s world turned upside down when his name was linked to the infamous match-fixing scandal alongside Mohammad Azharuddin. The controversy not only cost him his place in the national team but also cast a shadow over his personal life. He was handed a five-year ban, which was eventually lifted by the Delhi High Court in 2003, but the damage had been done. By then, his romance with Madhuri had quietly faded into history.

Ajay eventually shifted his focus to commentary, television reality shows, and even tried acting in Bollywood films. While his post-cricket ventures kept him in the spotlight, fans still remember him most fondly as one of India’s sharpest fielders and a charismatic leader on the field.