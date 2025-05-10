While Colonel Sofia was busy serving the nation, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara was making her mark in a very different world.

India recently carried out a rescue mission called Operation Sindoor to bring back Indian citizens stuck in the middle of a war between Israel and Palestine. The operation was led by Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who became the first woman officer to take charge of such a mission. She worked with calm, courage and great leadership, and helped bring many people home safely. Her brave work won the hearts of people across the country and brought her name into the spotlight.

While Colonel Sofia was busy serving the nation, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara was making her mark in a very different world. Shyna works in the fields of health and fashion. She is a certified nutritionist who guides film stars and public figures with their diets and fitness routines. Her work helps them stay fit and healthy for films, shows and events. Many well-known names in the film industry trust her advice and follow her plans to maintain their energy and body shape.

Shyna also works as a fashion stylist and is known for her simple yet elegant style. She helps celebrities choose the right outfits for special events, shoots and appearances. Her styling is neat, thoughtful and based on what suits each person best. Even though she works behind the scenes, her work is noticed and respected in the Bollywood world.

Her link with Bollywood is not just about style or fame. Shyna has slowly built strong relationships by always being honest, helpful and professional. She focuses on making her clients feel healthy, confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Though the twins chose very different careers, both show what hard work, focus and belief in oneself can lead to. Sofia saves lives and serves the country with pride, while Shyna helps people live better lives through health and fashion. Their journey proves that women can reach great heights no matter which path they take.

