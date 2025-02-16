This actor learned English and took on extra work teaching children at a school to support his family.

His acting career began in theatre, where he performed for a meagre Rs 20 per show. Despite his passion, he faced rejection in Bollywood and suffered a devastating personal loss when his wife passed away due to cancer. He emerged as a beloved figure in the television industry with his iconic character and his catchphrase "Kuch to gadbad hai Daya..." We are talking about ACP Pradyuman played by Shivaji Satam.

Born in Maharashtra, Shivaji's early life was a far cry from the glamour of the entertainment industry. His father worked as a labourer in a mill, while the family of 15 lived together in a cramped chawl. He grew up in a very poor neighborhood, but every year, his community would come together to celebrate the Ganpati festival. One year, during the celebration, someone pushed Shivaji onto the stage. To his surprise, he loved being in front of the crowd and discovered he had a talent for acting. This moment sparked a passion in Shivaji, and he went on to become a famous TV star, rising from humble beginnings to great success.

His acting journey began with Marathi theatre, where he used to earn a small amount of Rs 20-30 per show. His theatre work helped him get a bank job. To support his family, Shivaji learned English and took on extra work teaching children at a school. His breakthrough came with his first Hindi film, Pestonji (1988), where he earned Rs 500 and shared the screen with legends like Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shabana Azmi.

Later, he joined the popular TV show CID in 1985. He met the producer, BP Singh, through a friend and they discussed making a crime show. After a 6-year wait, the show's pilot episode was released in 1992. Shivaji was initially busy with theatre work, but as his shows decreased, he focused on CID. The show finally took off in 1998 and became a huge success. CID holds a world record for shooting a 111-minute episode in a single take in 2006, as recognized by Guinness and Limca Book of World Records. Shivaji Satam reportedly earns Rs 1 lakh per episode for his iconic role in the show.