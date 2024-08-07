This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor had an accident that left him hospitalised for three years where he underwent 23 surgeries, but bounced back to become a top action star

Acting, particularly in action and superhero films, is as much a physical task as it is emotional. The top stars in action films today have to look the part, maintain their physique, and at times, even learn various kinds of martial arts and related skills. Needless to say, it is physically demanding. So to see a 56-year-old ace all that, and that too one with a history of injuries, is quite a sight.

The action star who was told he’d never walk

Vikram, affectionately called Chiyaan by his fans, is one of the top Tamil stars of his generation. For close to three decades, he has been one of the foremost action stars in Tamil cinema. But the start to his journey almost didn’t happen. When he was a youngster, Vikram had a bad accident that led to a fracture in his leg. Addressing that recently at an event for his upcoming film Thangalaan, Vikram said, “In an accident, my leg was broken, and doctors said I would never walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries, but due to passion and self-confidence, I bounced back.”

Vikram’s stellar film career

Eventually Vikram did walk and even joined the movies. He debuted in 1990 with En Kadhal Kanmani and had his breakthrough with Sethu in 1999. He worked in several action flicks in the 2000s, including Anniyan, Raavanan, and I, while also winning critical acclaim for his performances in films such as Pithamagan, for which he won the Best Actor National Award. He played a major role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Vikram’s fees and stardom

As one of the top actors of his generation, Vikram routinely stars in big films. For last year’s action thriller Cobra, the actor reportedly charged Rs 25 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema. He will be next seen in Thangalaan.

